For Seyi Odebode, Elevation to NIESV Fellowship Is A Recognition Earned

When ESV Oluseyi Odebode Ayodele, distinguished real estate professional and the Principal Partner of Seyi Odebode & Associates, was recently elevated to the Fellowship cadre of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), many within the profession received the news with a knowing nod. For colleagues and associates who have watched his steady ascent over the years, the honour came not as a surprise, but as a well-earned recognition of character, competence and consistent service.

Fellowship in NIESV represents the pinnacle of professional distinction – reserved for practitioners whose careers reflect excellence, ethical steadfastness and meaningful contributions to institutional growth. In Seyi Odebode’s case, the elevation affirms a journey defined by discipline, integrity and an unwavering belief in structured professional practice.

A native of Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, Odebode’s trajectory has been shaped by a clear sense of purpose. He earned his Higher National Diploma in Estate Management from Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, in 2002, laying the technical foundation for what would become a distinguished career. He later deepened his academic grounding with a Master’s Degree in Housing Development and Management from the University of Ibadan in 2013 – a pursuit that strengthened his analytical outlook on housing systems and sustainable real estate development.

Education, for Odebode, has never been merely about certification; it has been about equipping himself for responsible stewardship within the built environment.

His professional journey began in academia as a Lecturer in the Department of Estate Management at Kebbi State Polytechnic during his National Youth Service Corps year. The experience ignited his passion for mentorship and knowledge-sharing – traits that continue to define his professional interactions.

He later transitioned into industry practice, joining Havilagold Properties Ltd., Lagos, where he rose to the position of General Manager. There, he demonstrated strong organisational leadership, overseeing property development projects, managing client relationships and coordinating strategic initiatives.

A subsequent role at Segun Oluyemo & Associates broadened his expertise in valuation, agency and consultancy services. By 2017, armed with diverse industry exposure and entrepreneurial vision, he established Seyi Odebode & Associates. Under his leadership, the firm has grown into a reputable practice delivering valuation, property management, investment advisory and comprehensive built-environment solutions.

Odebode became an Associate of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers in 2015 and was registered the same year by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), the statutory regulator of estate surveying practice in Nigeria. These milestones formalised his professional standing, but it is his service record that truly sets him apart.

Within the Lagos State Branch of NIESV, he has served on the Welfare Sub-Committee, Finance Sub-Committee and the Ad-hoc Committee for End-of-Year Programmes. At the national level, his membership of the Finance and General Purpose Committee (F&GPC) placed him at the heart of budgeting, procurement oversight and financial documentation for key institutional programmes and conferences.

His colleagues frequently cite his insistence on financial discipline and accountability – principles he believes are indispensable for sustainable institutional growth.

What makes this Fellowship well-deserved is not only the offices he has held, but the values he embodies. Odebode is widely regarded as a professional who leads by quiet example. He champions ethical practice, structured administration and policy improvements capable of strengthening Nigeria’s real estate sector.

His core interests span real estate development, landed property valuation, housing research, property management and financial planning for institutional advancement. He has also participated in numerous local and international seminars and workshops, reinforcing his commitment to aligning local practice with global standards.

Perhaps most significantly, he is deeply invested in youth mentorship and capacity building, encouraging emerging professionals to anchor their careers on integrity and competence.

Those close to him describe a man guided by diligence, accountability, teamwork and service to humanity. He maintains that no profession can endure without strong ethical foundations and deliberate investment in knowledge systems.

Beyond his professional commitments, Odebode is a devoted family man, married and blessed with children. He is known for cultivating relationships built on respect, humility and collaboration – qualities that seamlessly bridge his personal and professional life.

In an era when professional recognition must be matched by substance, Seyi Odebode’s elevation to Fellowship stands as a fitting tribute to years of steadfast contribution. It recognises not only his technical competence, but also his institutional loyalty, leadership maturity and ethical clarity.

For Seyi Odebode FNIVS, this elevation is indeed well-deserved. It’s a milestone that reflects a career carefully built, responsibly managed and firmly anchored in service to the profession and the nation.