Firm, UBA to Unlock Diaspora Real Estate Investment

Kayode Tokede

Afriland Properties Plc has partnered with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc as the official Real Estate Partner on UBA’s newly launched Diaspora Services Platform.

Unveiled in Lagos under the theme, “Beyond Banking: Powering the Diaspora Lifestyle,” the platform is a structured digital marketplace connecting Africans abroad to trusted service providers across banking, real estate, and lifestyle solutions.

As UBA’s real estate partner, Afriland Properties Plc will provide verified property investment opportunities and institutional-grade project delivery tailored to address the common risks faced by diaspora investors in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director, Afriland Properties Plc, Kayode Odebiyi noted that diaspora investors often face risks such as construction delays, cost escalations, developer credibility concerns, and challenges in oversight and management. “Afriland is well-positioned to address these concerns through rigorous due diligence, a competence-based development framework, first-class project management, and full information transparency,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Anant Rao, Head, Diaspora Banking, UBA Plc, highlighted the strategic importance of the African diaspora to the continent’s growth. “Africa has not fully utilised the power of its diaspora. Engaging and enabling Africans abroad will define the next phase of Africa’s growth,” he said.