Firm Emerges Oil, Gas Local Content Company of 2025

Green Energy international Limited has been named the oil and gas local content company of the year 2025 by Leadership Newspapers.

The newspaper cited the company’s remarkable performance in building the first indigenous onshore crude oil terminal in Nigeria situated at Otakikpo in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

The company was acknowledged for its outstanding efforts in unlocking the huge oil and gas potential in the Niger Delta through the onshore terminal which now allows stranded oil fields to have evacuation opportunities.

The company was also acknowledged as the first Nigerian indigenous company to build the terminal after 50 years of relying on the ones constructed by multinationals.

Accepting the award on behalf of the board, management and staff of Green Energy, Director of Legal & Corporate Services of the company, Olusegun Ilori, thanked the Leadership Newspapers for considering the company worthy of this award.

“It is gratifying to know that we are being honoured for what we considered a patriotic duty to unlock the potentials of our nation to build the first Indigenous onshore crude oil terminal in 50 years of oil and gas exploration in the country.

“When we looked closely at Nigeria’s crude oil and energy supply chain, we saw the need for access to other oil & gas companies operating stranded fields for evacuation and export. Our mission was to unlock that potential and provide a lifeline to these stranded oil fields while also ensuring evacuation for our own field,” Ilori added.