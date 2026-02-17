  • Monday, 16th February, 2026

Firm Emerges Oil, Gas Local Content Company of 2025

Business | 7 seconds ago

Green Energy international Limited has been named the  oil and gas local content company of the year  2025 by Leadership Newspapers.

The newspaper cited the company’s remarkable performance in building the first indigenous onshore crude oil terminal in Nigeria situated at Otakikpo in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

The company was acknowledged for its outstanding efforts in unlocking the huge oil and gas potential in the Niger Delta through the onshore terminal which now allows stranded oil fields to have evacuation opportunities.

The company was also acknowledged as the first Nigerian indigenous company to build the terminal after  50 years of relying on the ones constructed by multinationals.

Accepting the award on behalf of the board, management and staff of Green Energy, Director of  Legal & Corporate Services of the company, Olusegun Ilori, thanked the Leadership Newspapers for considering the company worthy of this award.

“It is gratifying to know that we are being honoured for what we considered a patriotic duty to unlock the potentials of our nation to build the first Indigenous onshore crude oil terminal in 50 years of oil and gas exploration in the country.

“When we looked closely at Nigeria’s crude oil and energy supply chain, we saw the need for access to other oil & gas companies  operating stranded  fields for evacuation and export. Our mission was to unlock that potential and provide a lifeline to these stranded oil fields while also ensuring evacuation for our own field,”  Ilori added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.