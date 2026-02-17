FG, Arravo, Launch N22m JusticeTechNG Demo Day

The Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Sector Reform and ICT/Digital and Innovative Technology, in collaboration with Arravo, has announced plans to host the JusticeTechNG Demo Day in Abuja on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with a total prize pool of N22 million for winning teams.

The announcement was made in Lagos during a press briefing addressed by the Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Dr Ayo Adeboye, who formally read the press release outlining the objectives and structure of the initiative. He described JusticeTechNG as a reform-driven innovation programme designed to deliver practical, technology-enabled improvements within Nigeria’s justice system.

According to him, the initiative connects policy leadership with technologists, legal practitioners, judicial officers and justice sector institutions to develop solutions rooted in operational realities. He noted that the Demo Day would mark the conclusion of the JusticeTechNG Hackathon and Accelerator, where selected teams will present working prototypes addressing challenges such as case management inefficiencies, procedural delays, record administration gaps and access to justice constraints.

Dr Adeboye further disclosed that the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, will serve as Chairman of the Occasion. He added that prizes will be awarded to outstanding teams, with the winner receiving N10 million, the first runner-up N7 million and the second runner-up N5 million, to support further development and potential institutional deployment.

Joining the briefing virtually, the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Sector Reform and ICT/Digital and Innovative Technology, Fernandes Marcus Obienu, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging innovation to strengthen justice delivery. He emphasised that JusticeTechNG aligns with broader national reform objectives aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and public confidence in the justice sector.

Also lending institutional support to the programme are leading legal practitioners, including Ugochukwu Obi and Omolade Afonja, Partners at Perchstone & Grays. Both Lawyers are understood to be providing advisory and strategic input, to ensure that proposed technological solutions remain legally grounded, regulatorily compliant, and practically implementable within existing justice frameworks.

The organisers stated that the hybrid event will bring together senior judicial officers, regulators, Lawyers, investors and justice sector stakeholders, who will serve on the review panel. Media representatives and members of the legal and innovation communities have been invited to attend the Demo Day, which is expected to spotlight scalable solutions capable of transforming justice administration in Nigeria.