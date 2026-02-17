  • Monday, 16th February, 2026

Coy Gets ‘A’ Long-term, ‘A1’ Short-term Credit Ratings

Business | 3 seconds ago

Falcon Corporation Limited, one of Nigeria’s indigenous gas companies, has received an “A” long-term and “A1” short-term corporate credit rating with a stable outlook from Agusto & Co., Pan-African’s foremost credit rating agency.

Agusto & Co said the assigned ratings reflect Falcon’s strong financial position, underpinned by sustained gas demand driven by industrialisation, growing domestic power generation needs, and energy transition pressures, within the company’s exclusive distribution rights in designated franchise areas.

Commenting on the rating, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, said, “This rating affirms the resilience of our business model, the strength of our operations, and the clarity of our long-term strategy. 

“For over three decades, Falcon has remained committed to developing gas infrastructure that supports Nigeria’s industrial growth, energy security, and environmental stewardship. We are pleased that Agusto & Co.’s assessment reflects the discipline, expertise, consistency, strategic foresight, and strong governance frameworks that define our approach to delivering value.”

In his remarks, Chief Financial Officer of Falcon Corporation, Nelson Walter, added, “We continue to uphold a disciplined financial strategy, prioritising the development of a robust balance sheet that supports our sustainable growth ambitions.”

On his part, Chief Technical Officer of Falcon, Chibueze Ekeocha, emphasised that the rating highlights the company’s technical leadership and operational excellence. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.