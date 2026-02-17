Civil Society Intensifies Pressure on Senate over ‘Conditional’ Electronic Transmission Clause

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Tension over proposed changes to Nigeria’s electoral framework was yesterday deepened as the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room demanded the immediate adoption of unconditional electronic transmission of results in the amendment to the Electoral Act, warning that any dilution of the reform could erode public trust ahead of the 2027 general election.

At a protest held at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja, the coalition accused the Senate of weakening critical safeguards in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2025 by introducing what it described as “conditional transmission” of results.

Addressing demonstrators, the co-Convener of the Situation Room and Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, said Nigerians are demanding a clear, mandatory provision that compels real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units without exceptions.

“Our future is in our hands because we voted for these representatives. On behalf of Nigerians, we are stating unequivocally that electronic transmission of results must be mandatory and without conditions,” Mamedu declared.

The coalition argued that the Senate’s version departs from earlier understandings reached during consultations between stakeholders and the Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters. It warned that inserting discretionary clauses could create legal ambiguities capable of being exploited during elections.

Specifically, the group urged the conference committee reconciling the Senate and House versions of the bill to adopt the House of Representatives’ position, making real-time electronic transmission from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal compulsory.

According to the protesters, anything short of mandatory transmission risks reopening controversies that trailed previous elections and could undermine voter confidence in the electoral system.

They also called for the retention of the 360-day election notice timeline contained in earlier drafts of the amendment, stressing thata predictable timeline is essential for planning, voter education, and logistics.

In a letter presented to lawmakers, the coalition stated that: “Instead of strengthening Nigeria’s electoral framework, the Senate amendment weakens key safeguards necessary for credibility and public trust.”

On concerns about network coverage and technical feasibility, the group insisted that real-time transmission is achievable. It cited previous off-cycle governorship elections in states such as Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa, where high transmission rates were recorded.

The coalition dismissed claims that connectivity gaps would cripple the system, noting that telecommunications data show that areas without network access constitute only a small fraction of polling units nationwide. It explained that results are first collated at polling units before being uploaded, and where connectivity is unavailable, the system can securely store data and automatically transmit once network access is restored.

The civil society organisations also faulted remarks attributed to the Senate president questioning the practicality of real-time transmission, maintaining that the infrastructure and technology required are already in place.

At the rally, women’s advocacy groups broadened the protest, calling for the expedited passage of the special seats bill for women as part of ongoing constitutional amendments. They argued that electoral integrity must go hand in hand with inclusive representation.

Responding on behalf of the House of Representatives, its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, assured protesters that their concerns would be conveyed to the leadership of the chamber. He said the Speaker supports the amendment, while the Deputy Speaker is among its sponsors.

Rotimi acknowledged the low representation of women in the legislature as a “serious injustice, and pledged that constitutional amendment proposals, including provisions for reserved seats for women, would be subjected to electronic voting. Despite the assurances, the Situation Room vowed to sustain advocacy until a final version of the bill guarantees compulsory, real-time electronic transmission of results and restores what it described as the “spirit of reform” demanded by Nigerians.

“This is about protecting the people’s mandate,” the protesters said, adding: “We will not relent until the law reflects the will of the citizens.”