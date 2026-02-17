Bayelsa, Delta Receive NDG Torch as Ikpokpo Declares Edo Ready to Host

Bayelsa and Delta states took turns to receive the Niger Delta Games Torch on Monday with the Managing Director of Dunamis-Icon Limited and Lead Consultant for the Niger Delta Games, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo declaring that all is in place for Edo State to host the 2nd Niger Delta Games.

“I’m confident to say that Edo is 98% ready, the facilities that needed upgrade has been worked on to the required standard in conjunction with our sponsors, the NDDC.

“The hostels are ready, the facilities are ready, we are just waiting for the athletes to arrive”, Ikpokpo told Journalists.

He again spoke on efforts and guidelines put in place to curb the poaching of athletes by participating states.

“The essence of the games is not necessarily to win, but to discover and harness talents that can represent the Niger Delta region and our country, Nigeria.

“We have done so much to ensure states don’t poach athletes and that the athletes are within the stipulated age bracket. We also want a situation where athletes competing are representatives of those states”, he stated.

On the state of facilities for the Games, he affirmed that they were ready and urged participating states to strictly adhere to the rules of the games.

The Unity Torch was subsequently handed over to Nigeria’s former swimming star, Blessing Forcados, for onward transmission to Ondo State.

In Bayelsa, Governor Duoye Diri, who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, praised the games organisers and sponsors for the initiative.

Receiving the Torch at a ceremony which took place at the Samson Siasia Complex, the Governor described the games as having placed the Niger Delta region as the leader in sport development.

“Let me thank the Niger Delta Development Commission and Dunamis Icon Limited for initiating the Games.

“With this initiative, they have placed the Niger Delta States ahead of every other region in the country. So, we commend them for this and we hope that they would even put up a bigger and better games this time”, he stated.

The Lighting of the Festival Torch represents unity of all the states in the Niger Delta region. The goal of every sporting event is to unify participating states, athletes and officials. It is used to foster a spirit of friendship and compete in a fair competitive environment.

The 2nd edition of Niger Delta Games will formally open on Friday, February 20, while the Closing ceremony takes place on Thursday, February 26.