Terrorism Financing: Troops Intercept N37m, Phones, Disrupt Terrorist Logistics in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Forward Operating Base, Chabbal Checkpoint in Borno State have intercepted N37 million concealed in bags, along with several mobile phones suspected to be linked to terrorist financing and coordination.

The suspects were apprehended after troops stopped and searched the vehicle conveying the cash.

Five individuals were taken into custody during the operation, which followed credible intelligence and routine checkpoint procedures.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Lieutenant Colonel Uba Sani, described the interception as a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle financial networks believed to be supporting terrorist logistics and operations in the theatre.

He explained that the operation forms part of a broader strategy aimed at cutting off both the physical movement corridors and financial lifelines of terrorist groups.

According to him, sustained pressure along key transit routes reflects a deliberate plan to degrade insurgents’ capacity to regenerate combat power and sustain their activities.

Meanwhile, OPHK troops have maintained operational momentum following recent defensive successes in Pulka and Madara-Girau.

The forces have now transitioned to targeted logistics-strangulation missions designed to cripple terrorist resupply networks across the North-east.

On February 16, 2026, troops of Sector 1, working alongside vigilante forces, carried out a coordinated night ambush along a known crossing route frequently used by ISWAP elements moving from the Cameroon axis into Nigeria.

The insurgents reportedly ran into heavy enfilade fire from concealed troop positions and were forced to retreat in disarray.

A follow-up exploitation of the area led to the recovery of a sizeable cache of logistics supplies believed to be intended for terrorist resupply operations.

Troops have since secured the area and are conducting further clearance operations.

The Military High Command commended the vigilance, professionalism and resilience of the troops and collaborating security agencies, noting that morale remains high.

Operation Hadin Kai reaffirmed its commitment to disrupting terrorist ambitions and restoring lasting peace and economic stability across the North-east.