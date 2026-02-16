Rights Activist Wants EFCC, DSS to Probe El-Rufai over Alleged Corruption, Insecurity 

Alex Enumah in the

An Abuja based lawyer and rights activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to probe former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, over corruption allegations and his handling of security during his tenure as governor.

Adeyanju, in a statement urged the anti-graft and security agencies not to fail Nigerians but ensure a thorough job is done in bringing justice irrespective of status.

“I call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately investigate former Governor Nasir El-Rufai over allegations of corruption and his handling of insecurity during his time in office. No one should be above the law”, he said.

According to the activist, if there are questions about financial misconduct or abuse of office, the agencies must ensure the former governor gives a detailed explanation.

While describing as strange the claims of political persecution “from a man whose administration was repeatedly accused of silencing critics”, the lawyer observed that several individuals including activists, religious leaders, and public commentators, who spoke against el-Rufai’s administration were reportedly arrested, harassed, and or intimidated.

According to Adeyanju, the unresolved disappearance of one of his (el-Rufai) prominent critics, who was abducted in front of his family, “remains a painful reminder of that era and must not be forgotten”.

Adeyanju, further urged the DSS to investigate reported claims that el-Rufai’s government engaged in controversial security arrangements, including allegations that payments were made to violent actors.

“These are serious issues that go to the heart of national security. For the sake of justice and accountability, both he and anyone found culpable must be thoroughly investigated”, he added.