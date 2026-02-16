  • Monday, 16th February, 2026

PDP Olawepo-Hashim Meets Bala Mohammed to Strengthen Party Unity

*Rallies FCT candidates to deepen PDP unity 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

With 2027 in mind, Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has stepped up consultations with key stakeholders as part of efforts to reinforce unity, discipline, and purposeful leadership within the party.

 According to a statement from his Media office, Hashim paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi). 

The meeting, which also had in attendance Senator Zainab Kure, widow of the late former Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure, focused on strengthening cohesion within the party amid prevailing political challenges.

Olawepo-Hashim commended Governor Mohammed for what he described as his steadfast commitment to multiparty democracy and his resilience in upholding party principles under pressure. 

He stressed the urgent need for reconciliation and collective resolve among party leaders, noting that a united PDP was essential to restoring public confidence and repositioning the party for electoral success.

“Our unity is our strength. We must close ranks, rebuild trust, and present a cohesive front capable of delivering credible leadership to Nigerians,” Hashim said.

The discussions later expanded to include the PDP Deputy National Chairman, the Bauchi State PDP Chairman, and aides of the governor. The meeting concluded with a symbolic group photograph underscoring solidarity and shared purpose.

