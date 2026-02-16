Oyebanji Distributes Food, Cash Support to PWDs across Ekiti

RGbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has reinforced its commitment to inclusive governance and social protection with the distribution of food items and cash assistance to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) across the state.

The intervention, coordinated by the Office of Special Education and Social Inclusion under the leadership of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Princess Adetoun Agboola, is aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable residents.

The three-day exercise, which commenced last Monday and ended last Wednesday, saw beneficiaries receive bags of rice, beans, and cash grants to support their daily needs.

Speaking during the distribution, Princess Agboola stated that the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, places a premium on the welfare, rights, and inclusion of persons with disabilities, noting that the initiative was driven by compassion and a genuine desire to improve lives.

According to her, the administration has consistently implemented policies and programmes designed to enhance the quality of life of PWDs, stressing that the support reflects the government’s broader commitment to leaving no one behind.

She also reminded beneficiaries of the free healthcare programme approved for persons with disabilities in Ekiti State, urging them to register at primary healthcare centres within their communities to access medical services at no cost.

Princess Agboola further highlighted key interventions of the Oyebanji administration in the disability sector, including the upgrading of special schools with modern equipment, recruitment of specialised personnel, establishment of therapy centres, and other life-enhancing initiatives.

She noted that the state government has also organised empowerment and skills acquisition programmes for PWDs, with several beneficiaries already trained in vocational skills and supported financially to establish small businesses.

One beneficiary trained in catering service management attested to the positive impact of the programme on her livelihood, describing the government’s intervention as transformative.

However, the Special Adviser expressed concern over what she termed the low turnout of some PWDs for previous financial assistance schemes, calling for greater participation in future programmes to maximise available opportunities.

Many of the beneficiaries, who attended the event with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji and pledged continued support for his administration.