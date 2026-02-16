Ogun Targets 2,000km of Road Construction Before End of Abiodun’s Tenure

The Ogun State Government has disclosed that it has constructed over 1,600 kilometres of roads since 2019 and is working towards completing at least 2,000 kilometres before the end of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s tenure.

The Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, made this known during an appearance on Sunrise Daily, where he explained that road construction is currently ongoing across all 20 local government areas of the state.

According to Akinsanya, the administration inherited over 4,000 kilometres of bad roads and deliberately set out to tackle the challenge through a statewide infrastructure strategy focused on rural connectivity, food security corridors, economic hubs and access to schools.

“We are talking about thousands of kilometres of bad roads, and as of today, we have completed more than 1,600 kilometres across the state,” he said. “We are not concentrating on one area alone — work is ongoing in all 20 local governments.”

He highlighted major projects including the reconstruction of the 70-kilometre Ota–Abeokuta road, as well as extensive works in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo and Akute areas. Akinsanya noted that previously impassable roads such as Ajuwon–Akute, Alhaji Kosoko–Akute and Yakoyo–Alagbole have now been fully rehabilitated, significantly improving movement between Ogun and neighbouring Lagos communities.

The Commissioner added that construction is progressing steadily from Ota through Akute to Ijoko, with several sections already completed and others actively under development.

Also speaking on the programme, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, defended the administration’s infrastructure drive, stressing that road projects are being evenly distributed across the state.

“When the governor assumed office in 2019, he promised to democratise infrastructure across all local governments, and that is exactly what is happening,” Akinmade said. “The 16 kilometres being referenced in one axis is just a fraction of the roads delivered statewide.”

He added that several roads have recently been commissioned in Abeokuta and other towns, noting that infrastructure development remains a central focus of the administration despite population pressure arising from Ogun State’s proximity to Lagos.

Akinmade urged critics to acknowledge the broader scope of ongoing projects, describing claims that little or nothing has been achieved as unfair and misleading.

Together, the officials reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming road infrastructure across Ogun State, with the target of reaching at least 2,000 kilometres of completed roads before the administration winds down.