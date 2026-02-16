Obi Tasks Nigerians to Join Rescue Mission

*Says rigging will attract consequences

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to put away their differences and should unite to rescue Nigeria during 2027 presidential election.

“Operation Rescue Nigeria”, he said was not for him as an individual but for the collective destiny of future generations of Nigerians, who would suffer the consequences of what he described as ” bad governance” going on in the country for decades.

“The current administration have collected more loans than every other administration and most of these loans will be repaid from 2045 and 2050 when most of the people who plunged the country into this indebtedness are no more” he stressed.

The former governor, who made the assertion weekend in Uyo at the OBIDIENT Conference and Official Declaration for ADC with the theme, Activating the PO Effect in ADC” warned that rigging of election would not be tolerated during the 2027 election.

Nigeria, he said, “We must get it right in 2027, election results must be transmitted online real time and whoever fails to transmit results will be transmitted.

“Democracy must work. I left Labour party when I got informed that as long as I remain in the party, INEC will not recognise its leadership, that the federal government doesn’t want me on ballot paper.

“But I want to assure you that I will contest the coming election even if it holds in their bedroom and if they don’t want to transmit the results, we will transmit it for them,” he stated.

Obi said his administration would invest heavily in education and health sector if elected, averring that most of the great countries across the world achieved greatness through intentional investment in education, saying he would do everything possible to pull people out of poverty to reduce criminality.

The presidential aspirant said he would tour the entire country and also all higher institutions to see the real challenges on ground as he wanted to help fix Nigeria now that he has the strength to undertake any difficult task.

He added that those joining him should realise his ambition and must understand that the priority was the future and wellbeing of the people.

He promised to rid Nigeria of corruption, saying the menace would be reduced by 60 per cent once a leader and his family has nothing to do with corruption.

“When I became governor of Anambra State, I advised my wife to forget about office of first lady against advice because we were not elected together.

“I approved over 100 C of Os of government lands but have none to myself or family. If you find any, petition me to appropriate authority,” he maintained.