NLNG Emerges Champions of 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has emerged the overall champion of the 20th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), finishing top of the medal standings with an impressive total of 52 medals.

NLNG’s haul comprised 20 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals, securing a narrow but decisive victory over defending champions Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), who placed second with 49 medals — 14 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) claimed third position with 18 medals, including five gold and eight silver. TotalEnergies finished fourth after collecting 15 medals, made up of five gold and 10 bronze.

Renaissance, Oando, Seplat Energy, PTI, NUPRC and ND Western completed the top 10 positions, while Chevron, NMDPRA, ExxonMobil, Shell and Aradel occupied places 11 through 15 respectively.

The biennial tournament, held from February 8 to 14, 2026, marked a milestone celebration of four decades of unity, collaboration and sporting excellence within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Organisers described the 20th edition as a landmark event reflecting the industry’s enduring commitment to teamwork and corporate camaraderie beyond the workplace.