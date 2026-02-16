Naval Officers Wives Association Inaugurates New Classrooms, Music Laboratory at NOWA Secondary School in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), weekend marked a significant milestone in educational development with the inauguration of four newly constructed classroom blocks and a remodelled music laboratory at NOWA Secondary School, Ojo.

The project, spearheaded by the association was inaugurated by the NOWA National President and wife of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Mrs. Aisha I. Abass, who underscored a renewed commitment to academic excellence within Nigeria’s naval community.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of the school, Commander Baba Magwin Inusa, said the presence of guests reflected a shared dedication to advancing educational standards and fostering a supportive learning culture for students.

On the newly completed facilities, he said they were more than infrastructural additions as they represent “a strategic investment in creating a conducive environment for intellectual growth and creativity.”

He expressed appreciation to the Wife of the Chief of the Naval Staff and NOWA for positioning the school as a model of academic excellence, while also commending the collective effort and hard work that brought the project to fruition.

“With the upgraded facilities, the school is ready to nurture emerging successes in the years ahead,” he affirmed.

In her address, Mrs. Abass welcomed guests to what she described as a defining moment for the naval educational community.

Quoting Malcolm X, she reminded the audience that, “Education is the passport to the future for those who prepare for it today.”

She framed the inauguration not merely as the unveiling of physical structures, but as the realisation of a shared vision dedicated to shaping young minds.

Recognising the unique realities of naval life, particularly the frequent relocations that families endure, Mrs. Abass emphasised that quality education serves as a stabilising force for children navigating change.

“The newly commissioned classrooms and fully equipped music laboratory are designed to cultivate creativity, critical thinking and excellence, ensuring that students remain competitive and confident wherever service life may take them,” she said.

She extended appreciation to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass, principal officers at Naval Headquarters, members of NOWA, and the Parent-Teacher Association for their steadfast support.

Reaffirming her commitment to education, welfare and empowerment initiatives for naval families, she aligned the association’s efforts with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

With its new academic infrastructure and enriched creative space, NOWA Secondary School in Ojo stands as a testament to strategic leadership and community collaboration, an institution poised to sail confidently into a future defined by opportunity, discipline and distinction.