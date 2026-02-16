Market Integrity and Investor Confidence: A Shared Responsibility, Competitive Advantage

Nonso Okpala



Globally, capital markets run on a single, fragile currency called trust.

Regulations, market infrastructure, trading platforms, custodial systems all exist to sustain confidence in the fairness, transparency and predictability of financial exchange. Investors participate because they believe the rules are clear, the referees are impartial, and the outcomes are governed by discipline rather than discretion.

But trust cannot be legislated into existence. It is not an external commodity that regulators can simply inject into a market. Trust is built and rebuilt daily through the consistent conduct of stakeholders who choose to act responsibly, even when no one is watching.

Regulators play an essential role. So do Exchanges and Central Securities Depositories, which provide the architecture for orderly trading, settlement and safekeeping of assets. Intermediaries such as issuing houses, broker-dealers, registrars, accountants, credit rating agencies, legal advisers and settlement banks all shape the integrity of origination and distribution across the value chain.

On the other side sit pension fund administrators, asset managers, institutional investors and retail participants. Their allocation decisions ultimately reward transparency and penalize opacity. In a healthy market, each actor reinforces the other. This shows market integrity is not the responsibility of one institution. It is a shared component, and everyone benefits when it is upheld.

When trust is strong, capital formation becomes efficient and price discovery is more accurate. Savings are mobilized productively, businesses access long-term funding, employment expands and wealth compounds.

When trust weakens, the reverse occurs. Risk aversion overshadows opportunity, speculation replaces value-based investing and capital retreats or demands higher premiums. The cycle shifts from wealth creation to stagnation and this is a reality many frontier and emerging markets including Nigeria continue to navigate.

The most dangerous trend is the systemic acceptance and normalisation of practices that appear to cause limited damage and are therefore easily ignored. Though often overlooked, such issues can have significant long-term detrimental effects on the system. Fortunately, these patterns are not prevalent in our market, but we must remain vigilant.

That is why mechanisms to address misconduct are just as important as voluntary accountability. Discipline without enforcement is fragile and enforcement without culture is unsustainable. Therefore, both must coexist.

Recent efforts by the Nigerian Exchange Group to deepen engagement with regulators and law enforcement reflect a recognition of this balance. Financial crime has evolved. Cyber-enabled fraud, digital investment schemes and cross-border misconduct demand coordinated responses. Strengthening investigative pathways and enforcement clarity cannot be seen or treated as merely symbolic, it is and must be structural.

Legislative reforms under the Investment and Securities Act of 2025 further modernize Nigeria’s capital market framework. Enhanced enforcement authority for the Securities and Exchange Commission, regulation of virtual assets, stricter penalties for fraudulent schemes and clearer judicial processes align Nigeria more closely with global standards. These measures are welcomed and signal seriousness.

Yet experience across mature markets shows that sustainable confidence does not flow from legislation alone. It flows from internalized accountability.

At VFD Group, we interpret recent developments as a constructive market signal and a reminder that integrity must be embedded by design. For capital-market-adjacent institutions, this means strengthening Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money Laundering frameworks beyond minimum compliance. It means investing in data protection, cyber resilience and operational controls. It means fostering an incident-reporting culture where concerns are escalated early and transparently. It means maintaining independent whistleblowing channels and clear governance oversight.

Compliance should not be seen as regulatory obligation alone. It is a fiduciary duty to clients, shareholders and the broader ecosystem. Investor education is equally critical. An informed investor base reduces the space for exploitation. When individuals understand how to verify regulated operators, assess risk realistically and identify red flags, the system becomes inherently more resilient. Education strengthens confidence not through rhetoric but through empowerment.

For pension savers, this translates into safer long-term accumulation. For enterprises, it lowers the cost of capital. For global investors, it enhances perceptions of institutional credibility. For Nigeria’s broader economic ambition, it reinforces the country’s reputation as serious about transparency and accountability.

Importantly, supporting stronger market integrity must remain principle-driven, not personality-driven. The objective is not proximity to power or alignment with any administration. It is outcome-oriented: a safer, more credible operating environment for capital.

Markets reward consistency. Jurisdictions that prioritize rule clarity and enforcement fairness attract deeper pools of long-term capital. Institutions that embed transparency into their operating DNA earn durable reputational equity. Trust, once lost, is expensive to restore. When protected, it becomes a competitive advantage.

For Nigeria, the opportunity is clear. A disciplined, well-governed capital market can serve as a catalyst for enterprise growth, pension security and sustainable economic expansion. But achieving this requires collective responsibility of regulators who enforce fairly, infrastructure institutions that operate efficiently, intermediaries that act responsibly and investors who remain informed and vigilant.

At VFD Group, we remain committed to contributing to that environment through integrity by design, strong governance practices and a steadfast focus on long-term value creation. Markets do not fail because opportunity is absent. They falter when confidence erodes. Protecting that confidence is not optional. It is the foundation upon which durable prosperity is built.

· Mr. Okpala is the Group Managing Director, VFD Group