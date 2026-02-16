Engineers Charged to Move Beyond Technical Roles to Policy Influence

Omolabake Fasogbon

Stakeholders in the built sector have charged engineers to transcend traditional technical roles and position themselves as trusted policy influencers and champions of sustainable development, amid Nigeria’s worrying infrastructure deficit.

They warned that infrastructure failures in the country are rooted more in weak institutional judgment than in lack of technical expertise.

The stakeholders reiterated this during the investiture of the 21st President of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), Kunle Adebajo, in Lagos, demanding a stronger, more visible role for engineers in public policy and national planning to address sectoral gaps.

Addressing industry leaders, Guest Speaker Mr. Bambo Adebowale stated that engineering sits at the intersection of enterprise, policy, capital, and national development, stressing that excluding professionals from early decision‑making had cost Nigeria lives, public trust, and fortune. Adebowale said most failures arise not from lack of expertise, but because professionals are often invited too late, with project timelines driven by sentiment rather than technical sequencing, while supervision is frequently compromised. He challenged ACEN’s over 300 member firms to step out of the background and engage more actively in shaping outcomes.

In his remarks, the newly inducted President, Engr. Kunle Adebajo, emphasized that the role of the modern engineer has outgrown construction sites or service provision, stressing that they are now drivers of development.

“Infrastructure is not just construction; engineering itself is development. Millions of Nigerians still lack reliable electricity, safe water, and efficient transportation, and the profession has a responsibility to respond,” he asserted.

In a goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako‑Oyedele, affirmed that consulting engineers play a decisive role in shaping the physical backbone of the economy, warning that poor professional judgment today could impose long‑term costs on future generations.