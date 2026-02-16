El-Rufai’s Son Gives Condition to Dump APC, Says Except My Father Directs Me

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A federal lawmaker and son of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai, has addressed speculation surrounding a possible defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The lawmaker reacted after a social media user urged him to leave the APC for the ADC.

In his response, Bello firmly dismissed the suggestion, emphasising that his political decisions were not shaped by online pressure.

He referenced his electoral victory in Kaduna North as the basis of his stance, reminding critics of the mandate entrusted to him by voters and stressing that his primary loyalty was to the people he represented.

Referring to his win, he wrote: “Bello El-Rufai wins Kaduna North Rep seat with 51,052 to defeat the PDP candidate, Samaila who polled 34,808 votes. El-Rufai’s son sets a record by being the first candidate to win all 12 wards in Kaduna North.”

He maintained that the mandate belonged to the 51,052 constituents who elected him, not to voices on social media.

Bello added that only one circumstance could prompt him to leave the APC a directive from his father, whom he repeatedly referred to as “Mallam.”

“If Mallam asks me to leave the APC, I’ll resign the seat tonight. I can be non-Partisan. My people adore me,” he said.

He, however, challenged the social media user, saying: “I’ll send 10 million to you tonight if you can convince the 51,052 people that gave me this mandate. Do you have an app to confirm?”

While reaffirming his deep respect for his father, Bello also underscored his loyalty to the Kaduna State administration led by Governor Uba Sani, whom he described as his “boss,” ruling out any act of disloyalty.