DMCA Rolls Out PCRD Hydraulic Energy Solution to Nigeria

Dike Onwuamaeze

The DMCA Energy Nigeria Limited has rolled out its “Principle of Converted Regenerative Device” (PCRD) sustainable and renewable energy solution that could guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply to subscribers for 35 years at a lower tariff.

The Inventor of the PCRD machine, Mr. Christopher Amabi, announced this at a press conference that was held yesterday in Lagos at the national headquarters of the Nigerian Assocition of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Amabi, who is also the chief executive officer of DMCA, declared that the PCRD is the answer to Nigeria’s perennial electricity crisis.

According to him, the machine has been in Nigeria since 2024 and has been examined and certified by the Facaulty of Engineering, University of Lagos and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

He said that the machine runs on hydraulic liquid and could supply between 50 kilowatts and 10,000 megawatts of power depending on an individual’s power need.

He disclosed that 100 units of the PCRD machine are available in Nigeria and would be given to the first 100 subscribers that sign the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with DMCA.

Amabi said that one of the unique features of the PCRD is that users would not need to pay to acquire the machine as they do to own generators or solar energy facilities, adding that the machine does not need to be fueled like diesel or petrol generators.