DHQ Confirms Arrival of US Forces to Support Armed Forces of Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the arrival of approximately 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at Bauchi Airfield to support ongoing capacity-building efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the deployment was described as a planned outcome of prior engagements between a Nigerian delegation and its US counterpart during a bilateral working group meeting.

The presence of the US personnel follows a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria for specific military training, technical assistance and intelligence-sharing support.

According to the DHQ, the collaboration is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s operational capabilities in confronting terrorist threats and improving the protection of vulnerable communities nationwide.

“It will provide access to specialised technical expertise intended to enhance deterrence and response effectiveness,” Major General Uba said.

He emphasised that the US personnel are in Nigeria strictly in an advisory and training capacity and are not deployed as combat forces.

All activities, he noted, will be conducted under the authority, direction and control of the Nigerian Government, in close coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Nigerian troops are expected to begin a series of joint training exercises and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives with the visiting advisers.

These engagements aim to improve operational planning, intelligence analysis and tactical proficiency in counter-terrorism operations.

The DHQ reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in their mission to degrade and ultimately defeat terrorist groups threatening the country’s sovereignty and national security.

Assuring Nigerians of transparency, the Defence Headquarters pledged to continue providing clear, accurate and timely information regarding the scope and progress of the military cooperation.