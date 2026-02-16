Coy Launches Microdia Consumer Electronics Products in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Determined to offer Nigerians the best quality in consumer electronics products, with 99.9 per cent quality assurance, MyHomeEtal Limited has launched Microdia consumer electronics products in Nigeria.

The launch, which held in Lagos, is sequel to the official appointment of

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director, MyHomeEtal, Kola Ajao, said the partnership would represent Microdia’s official entry into Nigeria, which lays the foundation for future expansion across Africa, adding that the values of Microdia aligns closely with the mission of MyHomeEtal in delivering reliable, world-class products to Nigerian consumers.

President/CEO of Microdia, Louis Leung, said: “We are deeply honored to partner with MyHomeEtal, a well-established company that shares Microdia’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer trust. The collaboration represents a significant step forward for Nigeria’s consumer electronics market. By introducing our proprietary technologies and world-leading products, we aim to elevate standards, empower consumers with safer and more reliable solutions across Nigeria and the wider African continent.”

CEO of MyHomeEtal, Olawale Odu, said: “It is a privilege to join forces with Microdia, a brand whose dedication to excellence and consumer well-being perfectly aligns with our own vision. Together, we are excited to bring premium, genuinely innovative products to Nigerian consumers and help strengthen the local market by offering greater choice, higher quality, and long-term value to individuals, families, and businesses nationwide.”