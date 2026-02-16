Canada, UNICEF, Others Express Commitment to Interventions in Bauchi Economy to Enhance Devt

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Global Affairs Canada (GAC), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Plan International and other international partners have expressed commitment towards continuous engagement in multi-million-dollar interventions across different sectors of the Bauchi State economy to drive necessary development.

This was as the Canadian Government specially commended the Bauchi State Government for its bold commitment towards strengthening the healthcare system, particularly following the declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector.

Head of Development Cooperation at Global Affairs Canada, High Commission to Nigeria, Arash Irantalah, who led a team of international donors, made the commitments in Bauchi during a five-day working visit to the state.

Irantalah who was speaking during a stakeholders engagement held at the EOC Emergency Operation Center, Bauchi pledged continued and sustainable partnership with Bauchi State.

According to him, GAC remains committed to supporting improvements in healthcare, education, agriculture, and the welfare of women, children, and youth.

Irantalah described Bauchi as a strong partner under Canada’s African strategy framework and stressed the importance of overseeing and consolidating investments already made in the state.

He commended the Bauchi State Government for taking ownership of donor-supported projects.

Similarly, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF Nigeria, Dr. Rownak Khan, reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting women, children, and vulnerable populations.

She described GAC’s intervention as a new and strategic initiative in Nigeria, noting that Bauchi is among the pioneer beneficiary states expected to serve as a model for improving adolescent health.

Dr. Khan particularly praised the state’s 15 percent budgetary allocation to health, describing it as evidence of sustainability and strong political will to ensure long-term impact of Canada’s intervention in the state.

Also speaking, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sani Muhammad Dambam, said the state government has taken decisive steps to reposition the health sector.

He noted that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration allocates 15 percent of the annual state budget to healthcare, in line with global recommendations.

Dr. Dambam disclosed that the state has committed ₦872 million as a basket fund to the Aliko Dangote Foundation and paid a ₦300 million matching grant to UNICEF for nutrition interventions in 2025.

He added that the government plans to allocate an additional ₦500 million as a matching grant for nutrition in 2026.

He emphasized that the government remains ready to collaborate with development partners to improve the health and wellbeing of Bauchi citizens.

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, said Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has provided substantial financial support to enhance the lives of women and children across the state.

In his remarks , the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawan Muhammad Rimin Zayam, acknowledged GAC’s significant contributions toward improving education and supporting school nutrition programmes.

He praised donor partners for their continued support in enhancing students’ wellbeing.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Dr. Lydia Haruna Tsammani, also appreciated the support of development partners in tackling gender-based violence through awareness campaigns and policy initiatives.

She revealed that the ministry plans to intensify statewide awareness campaigns against gender-based violence in 2026 with support from UNICEF.

Addressing humanitarian concerns, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, represented by the Director-General of Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Lydia John Shehu, said the ministry was established to cater to vulnerable groups, particularly persons with disabilities.

She called for increased support from Global Affairs Canada to help the state achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Executive Secretary of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Ms Brisca Joram Aaron, revealed that Bauchi State currently hosts over 600,000 persons with disabilities, including many displaced from neighboring states affected by insecurity.

She appealed to development partners to support empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing street begging and improving livelihoods.