Bauchi ACReSAL Distributes 40 Tractors, 9 Heavy Duty Machines, 100 Motorcycles to Boost Agriculture

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi implementation office of Agro-Climatic, Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), has distributed additional 40 tractors, 100 motorcycles and nine heavy duty machines aimed at having a more successful 2026 Farming Season and ensure safer environment in line with its operational mandate.

THISDAY reports that the tractors were distributed to the 20 Local Government Areas(LGAs) with each receiving 2 additional while the heavy duty machines were handed over to Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Rural Roads Agency (RARA) and the State Urban Maintenance Agency while the motorcycles were distributed to Extension Officers, LGAs Agriculture officers, and personnel of the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who presided over the distribution of 40 tractors and other heavy-duty equipment for agricultural and environmental management, provided under the World Bank–supported ACReSAL programme for the benefit of the state held on Saturday in Bauchi, said the ACReSAL initiative plays a critical role in addressing climate change, combating land degradation, and increasing agricultural productivity.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging development programmes and partnerships to improve the welfare of the people of Bauchi State.

He noted that the tractors and equipment would ease the burden on farmers and relevant agencies while accelerating agricultural production and environmental restoration efforts across the state

In his remarks during the ceremony, State Commissioner of Housing and Environment who is the Chairman of ACReSAL, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule, stated that, “I stand before you to thank you more for your unprecedented support and guidance all the time, that is why ACReSAL in Bauchi is different from the others. And we are doing according to your directives. All the time you give us all the directives that whatever we are going to do is going to be beneficial to the entire people of Bauchi State. So we thank you, Your Excellency.”

According to him,, “On behalf of my Co-Chairs, the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Water Resources, and the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, I stand before you to appreciate your support which has seen to what we are doing today. Your Excellency. Thank you,”

Speaking earlier, the Project Coordinator, ACReSAL, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, explained that additional tractors were procured in order to reach more smallholder farmers across the 20 LGAs of the State.

According to him,”Your Excellency, I am happy to inform you that in the last farming season, the sum of N36m was generated with 20 tractors which you distributed. We are sure that with additional 2 to each LGA making 3 each, we are going to generate more than N100m.”

He stressed that,”In the implementation of the ACReSAL projects in the 19 Northern States and FCT, Bauchi State is the first, the National ACReSAL Implementation Coordinator is here to testify to this fact.”

Ibrahim Kabir added that, “Everything we are doing is in line with the policy guidelines of the World Bank which is giving funding for the project. The National Coordinator is always there guiding us.”

He added that, “We have reclaimed many already failed areas, we are promoting climate change embracement for profitable usage and environmental protection.”

He further stated that ACReSAL has effectively promoted active farming all year through by providing necessary inputs including suitable lands for the crops.

The ACReSAL PC also stated that, in order to reduce to the barest minimum, violent clashes between herders and farmers across the state, ACReSAL has established water points across the identified communities in the State.

He then assured that ACReSAL will continue to embark on the projects as outlined until 2028 when it is expected to end officially.