As INEC Gets Set for 2027 Polls…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

It said by virtue of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the tenure of the President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors of States of the Federation, except Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun States would expire on the 28th day of May, 2027; while membership of the National and State Assemblies would stand dissolved on the 8th day of June, 2027.

Pursuant to Sections 76(2), 116 (2), 132 (2) and 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, the commission noted that elections to the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of` the last holder of that office.

To this end, the electoral body has fixed February 20, 2027 for the presidential election and National Assembly elections, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on March 6, 2027.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan while addressing a press conference in Abuja said this action was taken pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended and section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for the election.

Similarly, the commission, he added, recognised the critical need for timely action to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of our electoral processes.

The INEC boss noted that it was imperative that the Commission acts swiftly to address any challenges arising from any delay that may result in logistical failure.

As regards the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that is pending before the National Assembly, the commission said the bill has sparked important discussions and concerns among various stakeholders.

Amupitan said while the commission is eager to adopt any amendments that might strengthen electoral processes, it must also act in accordance with the existing provisions of the Electoral Act.

The INEC boss said as an independent electoral body, the commission is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that its actions are guided by the established legal framework.

Surprisingly, the release of the time table appeared to have awakened the House of Representatives from its slumber, following its decision to reconvene for an emergency sitting on Tuesday to review matters arising from the recent announcement of the 2027 general election timetable.

Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement said the decision has been convened to all members of the House, drawing attention to the constitutional and national significance of the development and the need for timely legislative consideration.

He explained that the emergency sitting reflects the resolve of the House to respond promptly to issues with far-reaching implications for the nation’s democratic process.

The Green Chamber pointed out that deliberations will focus on relevant legislative matters connected to the announcement, in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the National Assembly.

Prior to the release of the time table, the commission had declared that it would require a total of N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general election.

Amupitan, while appearing before the National Assembly joint committee on Electoral matters warned that any attempt to subject the electoral body to rigid funding caps could undermine critical technological reforms and expose the country to avoidable embarrassment.

Breaking down the figures, the INEC chairman said the proposed N873,778,401,602.08 was structured under five broad components: Election Operations Cost of N375.75 billion; Election Administrative Cost of N92.31 billion; Election Technology Cost of N209.21 billion; Election Capital Cost of N154.90 billion; and a miscellaneous provision of N41.01 billion.

A major highlight of the proposal was a sweeping technological overhaul designed to strengthen electronic transmission of results, improve voter accreditation, secure electoral data, and eliminate system failures that had stalked past elections.

At the centre of the ICT upgrade was N162.5 billion earmarked for the enhancement of the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal — the digital platform that provides public access to polling unit results in real time.

The upgrade, the electoral umpire explained, would reinforce transparency, improve server capacity, and prevent glitches experienced during previous polls.

INEC also proposed N1.215 billion for a Hybrid e-EC8A and Result Management System to strengthen electronic result processing and reduce human interference.

Stakeholders React

Reacting, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF)was of the opinion that the timely release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election showed INEC’s commitment to an orderly and transparent electoral process.

NEF Director of NGOs/ CSOs, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez told THISDAY that the release of the election timetable was a critical milestone in the electoral process, marking the beginning of a countdown to one of the most consequential events in Nigerian democracy.

He emphasised that it establishes a clear framework for political parties, candidates, and voters alike, delineating key dates for primaries, campaigns, and the election itself.

By providing this structure, he added, INEC not only fosters transparency but also encourages political engagement among citizens, who are empowered to participate actively in the democratic process.

NEF maintained that the timely release of the timetable signals INEC’s commitment to an orderly and transparent electoral process, adding that it allows for the establishment of a timeline that can be scrutinized by civil society organizations, media, and the electorate, ensuring that all stakeholders can hold the commission accountable for its actions leading up to the elections.

In his intervention, Legislative Expert and Public Affairs Analyst, Akinloye Oyeniyi described the release of the time table and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election as a welcome development.

However, he said, Nigerians should now have in mind that having commenced the process with the extant constitutional Electoral Act provisions, the chances of executing the said elections with the ongoing Constitution and or Electoral Act amendments is now strictly narrower if there is any at all.

Oyeniyi noted that the only expectation would be some differences from the 2023 election that would be occasioned by personal reforms the Commission under Amupitan would be introducing.

He said: “Firstly, the Commission has commenced the process with Sections 78, 116, 32 and 178 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and these are the Sections undergoing amendments to remove the determination of election timeline from the constitution to the Electoral Act.

“So, as it is, the 185 days being proposed in the Electoral Act Bill 2026 is no longer tenable but the extant 150 days. Secondly, political parties will have to adhere to the extant 180 days to submit the list of their candidates to the Commission instead of the 210 days being proposed in the section 29(1) of the Electoral Act Bill 2026.

“The proposals for early voting of officers and others whose official duties would not permit to vote on election days, extended publication period for candidates details, early edification of party symbols, transmission of polling units results by presiding officers, etc are kind of now practically impossible as we cannot shift the goal posts in the middle of football match.”

Similarly, the Communication Manager, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Ms. Ayo Agbabiaka insisted that the electronic voting system should be guaranteed in this election and beyond. She noted that every apparatus of voting for Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) are available and no one is disenfranchised for lack of INEC adequate preparedness.

There are indications, however, that the Muslim North is not comfortable with the date chosen by INEC, saying it falls during the month of Ramadan.

Against this background, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called on INEC to urgently reconsider the February 20, 2027 date it has announced for the general election.

According to him, That date falls squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian muslims. Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

Atiku, a presidential aapirant and a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) maintained that fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities.

He added that in a diverse country like Nigeria, inclusive planning is not optional, it is fundamental.

“Something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled. It speaks to competence, foresight, and respect for citizens. If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?,” Atiku posited.

In a swift response, the commission explained that the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

INEC National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement said the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, made since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held. Paragraph 2 of the Regulation provides:

“Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the Third Saturday of February of any General Election year, while election to the Office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter.”

Accordingly, and in faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, 20th February 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, 6th March 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Haruna said the Commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

The Commission assured the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.

“In view of these representations, the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” Haruna added.