Amotekun Intercepts Truck Conveying 61 Suspected Criminals into Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, has intercepted a truck conveying 61 suspected criminals into Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects, who were concealed on a trailer loaded with bags of beans, were intercepted while being transported to Akure North Local Government Area, a zone that has recorded increased incidents of kidnapping and violent crimes in recent weeks.

Parading the suspects at the weekend alongside others arrested during coordinated security operations across the state, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that a total of 95 suspected criminals are currently in custody.

According to him, only 34 suspects were physically paraded before journalists, while 61 others intercepted on the trailer are still undergoing profiling and interrogation.

“Out of the 95 suspects in our custody, 12 were arrested in connection with kidnapping-related offences, particularly from Ilu-Abo Akure, Ayede-Akure, Iloro Camp, and Ogbese.

“Three suspects were apprehended for violating the state anti-grazing law, while 19 were arrested for breaching law and order,” Adeleye said.

He explained that the arrests were the outcome of weeks of joint security operations involving Amotekun Corps, the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to concerns over the rising spate of kidnapping along the Ilu-Abo axis, Adeleye said Amotekun Rangers have established two static security posts within forest routes and deployed operatives on major highways linking the affected communities.

He added that the corps is working closely with community monitors and local vigilante groups, stressing that the joint effort had already led to the foiling of five attempted kidnapping incidents in the area.

The Amotekun boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained inter-agency collaboration and community-based intelligence gathering to curb criminal activities across Ondo State.

“Our mandate is to protect lives and property, and we will continue to work with all security stakeholders to nip crime in the bud,” Adeleye added.