Adamawa’s Fintiri Set to Join APC, Making 30 States, Grand Reception for Kano Gov Today

With Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, all set to join the All Progressives Congress, the APC, the ruling party is now set to effectively consolidate political control across 30 states of 36 states of the federation, marking one of the most extensive territorial expansions by any party since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

Fintiri’s defection would be particularly significant because he is the governor of Atiku Abubakar’s home state. of Adamawa. With Atiku being one of the major contenders for the presidency in 2027, his own state governor joining forces to campaign for Tinubu’s reelection is like taking the wind out of Atiku’s sails.

The APC-controlled states currently include: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Adamawa (in view).

This consolidation followed a series of strategic political realignments, including the imminent formal reception of the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, scheduled to be officially welcomed into the APC at a grand ceremony on Monday (today).

Senior party sources who requested anonymity, said today’s event in Kano is intended not only as a symbolic gesture but as a demonstration of Kano’s centrality to national politics, especially that of the North-west.

“Kano is the political nerve centre of the political north. Kano is the most cosmopolitan community in the north. Most of the people in Kano come from different communities. So, they have lived there. So, they influence the politics of that state. At the same time, Kano politics is also very dynamic and it’s always changing. So, for us it’s a big addition to the APC family.

“More than that, it’s one of the highest voting populations in the country, if not the biggest . In terms of opposition in the north-west, Kano was the biggest opposition. So, adding Kano to our side has thoroughly weakened the opposition in the region,” the source said when asked about the significance of Kano.

Besides, APC top sources told THISDAY that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is also set to be formally received by the party leadership after the Ramadan fasting period, further strengthening the APC’s complete hold in the South-south geopolitical zone. The inclusion of Rivers, a major oil-producing state with significant electoral weight, is viewed within party circles as a strategic reinforcement of its national spread.

In the same vein, ‘Hurricane APC’ will turn its attention to the North-east, where Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa is expected to join the ruling party soon. His anticipated defection is seen as a major gain, given Adamawa’s political relevance in the region.

Once an ally of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Fintiri’s defection will pose a huge blow to Atiku’s presidential ambition, especially against the backdrop of his son’s recent movement to the ruling party.

Toning down his opposition to the APC and giving an indication that he was willing to join the ruling party, Fintiri when asked the critical question last week responded that he would join the APC if that’s what his people want, confirming ongoing consultations with stakeholders over his possible defection.

“If that is the wish of my people to defect, I have no choice because politics is all about it. But then, there are people who are making noise. There are people who have made their lives to be political merchants. They are so cheap. They are afraid,” he said. However, APC sources told THISDAY that this may not materialise until around April.

Infact, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Yola, Adamawa State today, the state capital has been awash with APC billboards and flags mounted across major streets, further fuelling speculation of Fintiri’s imminent exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In addition, another North-east governor who appeared to be the last voice of the opposition in that region and indeed nationally, the APC topshop said, remains on its radar, with discussions said to be ongoing.

“We also have another governor from the North-east on our radar. These conversations are ongoing and progressing,” the source disclosed. If these moves succeed, APC will then effectively control 31 states, with some of the remaining states, including Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), remaining appendages of the ruling party.

When THISDAY reached out to the APC Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, to respond to suggestions that some state governors were being coerced to join the ruling, he stated that that was far from the truth.

He attributed the expanding dominance to what he described as tangible governance outcomes, improved security operations and large-scale infrastructure projects being executed by the federal government, especially those relating to northern governors.

Economic infrastructure remains central to the ruling party’s narrative, Yilwatda said. He cited the multi billion-dollar Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project as a catalyst for political interest in aligning with the ruling party.

According to him, the AKK project is expected to stimulate industrial clusters along its corridor, ease erratic power supply and enable gas-based industries to flourish.

Besides, he stated that the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano rail modernisation and its extension to Maradi in Niger Republic remains transformative. The rail link is expected to enhance trade flows across West and Central Africa, with Nigeria positioned to collect customs duties at the Maradi terminal under bilateral arrangements, the APC national chair told THISDAY.

Yilwatda equally highlighted the Sokoto–Badagry super highway corridor, stressing that there are plans for over 60 dams along the route to support agriculture and water reticulation. According to him, such projects have reshaped political calculations among state leaders.

“There is no coercion,” he insisted. “They see the difference. They see the opportunities,” he maintained.

Yilwatda said the growing influx into the party reflects confidence in its policy direction and developmental agenda. Yilwatda stated that governors and political stakeholders are drawn to platforms that offer tangible economic prospects for their states. According to him, investments in energy, rail connectivity, agriculture and trade corridors demonstrate long-term planning that transcends short-term political considerations.

He maintained that the ruling party’s focus on infrastructure and security has created a stabilising effect nationwide, making it an attractive platform for leaders seeking sustained growth.

“There are many reasons why many people are going with us. These include the AKK project, one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in this country. And this is being done by the APC government. Do you know how much that means?

“A lot of gas companies will be built along the pipeline. There’s one in Gwagwalada, Kaduna , Kano. They can even distribute gas to the grid. Kano is the terminal point. So, who would not like to be part of that?

“Not just that, the rail line from Abuja to Kaduna, Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic. Niger is landlocked, Sudan, Burkina Faso is landlocked, Chad is landlocked. All the imports will be dependent on that port in Maradi. Part of the agreement is that Nigerian customs will be stationed there. Kano is the commercial heart of the north.

“ Anybody who wants to import can go through there. Import and export of goods from that Maradi terminal, Nigeria will collect import duties like it’s in Nigeria. And most of the people who do business there are in Kano.

“The Sokoto-Badagry road also links Kano. There will be over 60 dams in the whole of that corridor for water reticulation and agriculture. Real estate prices around the corridor will rise. If you are the governor of Kano, for instance, won’t you be excited to be part of this. So, there’s no coercion,” he emphasises.