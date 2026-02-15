Tinubu To Inaugurate Completed Projects During Official Visit To Adamawa Monday

* To also interact with state leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday pay an official visit to Adamawa State, less than 48 hours after he made a similar visit to Kebbi.

During the one-day visit, the president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will inaugurate completed projects, meet with top government officials and traditional rulers.

Billed for inauguration in the capital, Yola, and Jimeta, is the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba and the capital.

The model school, comprising pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary classes, will also be inaugurated by the president.

Others include the new multipurpose hall, the remodelled High Court, the newly built officers’ complex, and the renovated Government House.

The president will return to Abuja after the inauguration and the interaction with the state’s indigenes.