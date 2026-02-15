  • Sunday, 15th February, 2026

Tinubu Orders Comprehensive Probe of Kano Market Fire Infernos

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

* Describes incident as tragic, sympathises with traders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the causes of recurring Kano market fire incidents, which often leave traders in despair.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the inferno.

Tinubu, who described the incident as tragic, also commiserated with traders and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak at Kano’s Singer Market over the weekend.

The fire, which started on Saturday evening, raged into Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the food market.

The president was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

