Presidency Demands Probe of El-Rufai over Alleged Wire-tapping of Ribadu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has demanded a full-scale investigation into comments made by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over an alleged wire-tapping of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, made the call in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956.



Onanuga said El-Rufai’s televised remarks suggested that he and unnamed collaborators may have access to wire-tapping facilities, warning that such capacity in private hands posed serious national security implications.

The controversy erupted after El-Rufai, during an interview on the ARISE NEWS Channel, claimed that he and unnamed associates had access to Ribadu’s private telephone conversations.



In an interview with ARISE News Channel’s anchor, Mr. Charles Aniagolu, the former governor alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had “procured” the Department of State Services (DSS) to “abduct” him.



El-Rufai claimed the ICPC had become “a personal tool” of the NSA, insisting that Ribadu “made the call and ordered” that he must be arrested.

When asked how he knew Ribadu made such a call, El-Rufai replied: “He made the call because we listen to their calls. The government believes it is the only one listening to calls, but we have our ways. He made the call; he gave the order.”

The anchor had pressed the former governor further, asking him: “So you tapped his phone calls…?”, and El-Rufai answered: “Someone tapped his phone.”



When reminded that wire-tapping was technically illegal, El-Rufai said, “I know, but the government does it all the time… they tap our calls all the time without a court order.”

He explained that an unnamed individual tapped the NSA’s phone and relayed information to them.

Reacting shortly after the interview was aired, Presidential Spokesperson Onanuga described El-Rufai’s remarks as a “confession” that must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.



“El-Rufai has confessed to wire-tapping Nigeria’s NSA on TV. Does it mean that he and his collaborators have wire-tapping facilities?” Onanuga queried in a strongly worded statement.

He raised concerns over how a private individual or group could possess the capacity to intercept the communication of the country’s chief security adviser, describing it as a direct threat to national security.

“This should be thoroughly investigated, and punishment meted out,” Onanuga said. “El-Rufai is not too big to face the wrath of the law.”



The NSA coordinates intelligence, defence, and security matters at the highest level of government. Any breach of the NSA’s communication channels could potentially expose classified information, compromise ongoing operations, and weaken national security.

Nigeria’s laws, including provisions within the Cybercrimes Act and other security regulations, prohibit unauthorised access to private communications.