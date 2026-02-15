  • Sunday, 15th February, 2026

LekeeLekee, Homegrown Social Super App, Goes Live on App Store, Google Play, Web

LekeeLekee, a low-data, high-speed social super app built for emerging digital communities, now LIVE on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

LekeeLekee, a new social media platform and super app developed by ARISE Broadcast and THISDAY Media Group, is now officially live on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the web.

The platform is also available as a Progressive Web App (PWA), expanding access across devices and connectivity environments.

Positioned as a fast, low-data, high-speed digital ecosystem, LekeeLekee is designed specifically for underserved networks and communities. The platform integrates video sharing, messaging with voice notes, community groups, and built-in moderation tools, offering users a streamlined and responsive experience.

Developers describe LekeeLekee as a platform tailored to emerging digital realities, prioritising accessibility and performance in environments where data costs and connectivity limitations remain significant barriers.

“For too long, global platforms have been built far from our realities,” the company stated.

“LekeeLekee is our answer — a platform that is fast, fair, and open, one that amplifies voices rather than extracting them.”

With its launch across multiple platforms, LekeeLekee aims to provide users with greater ownership of their digital interactions while fostering inclusive community engagement.

Join LekeeLekee to connect, share, and discover content with a vibrant community.

