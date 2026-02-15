Fubara: I Choose Weakness to Preserve Peace, Stability in Rivers

•Hails Wike for elevating him

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said he deliberately chose what many perceive as “weakness” to preserve peace and stability in the state amid protracted political tension.

He described his decision to pursue peace as a deliberate strategy for survival and to protect what he holds dear, both personally and nationally.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday at the New Telegraph Newspaper Awards, where he was named ‘2025 Man of the Year’, the governor said the decision to appear “weak” was a conscious sacrifice made in the overall interest of the people and the nation.

Fubara dedicated the award to God, the people of Rivers State, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he described as the political leader who discovered and elevated him despite the prevailing circumstances.

“Today is a very special day for me and for everyone who believed in me. For believing in me, you have also shared in the pain. Some people call it weakness; others see it as strength. But for many reasons, I chose to be weak – weak because I want peace; weak, because we need to survive, and weak because I want to protect what is dear not just to me, but to our nation.”

He added that “Weakness is a virtue; it pays at the right time.”

While dedicating the award, Governor Fubara said that although interpretations may vary, he felt compelled to acknowledge Wike’s role in his political journey publicly.

“Interpret it or misrepresent it, I must also dedicate this award to my ‘Oga,’ the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, who discovered me, not minding the situation. It was that discovery that gave me this loudness,” he stated.

The governor also dedicated the award to God Almighty, his family, and the people of Rivers State, commending them for their patience, maturity, and calm disposition amid political challenges.

He thanked the newspaper for the honour, noting that, out of over 200 million Nigerians, the organisation had identified him and others as worthy of recognition.

Also speaking at the event, former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba commended Governor Fubara and other award recipients for their contributions to national development.

Earlier, the Chairman and Publisher of the New Telegraph, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said the awards were conferred strictly on merit, stressing that recipients were selected for their tangible contributions to national development rather than partisan considerations.

Kalu noted that the recognition was intended to encourage awardees to deepen their service to humanity and continue contributing to Nigeria’s advancement.