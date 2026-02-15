  • Sunday, 15th February, 2026

Falconets Overwhelm Senegal 2-1 to Qualify  to Face Malawi 

Sport | 5 seconds ago

Two-time FIFA World Cup silver medallists Nigeria have reached the final round of the African qualification round for this year’s global tournament, following a 2-1 defeat of Senegal in Diamniadio on Saturday evening.

Goals by Kindness Ifeanyi – who scored the only goal in the first leg in Abeokuta a week ago – and Precious Oscar earned Nigeria a 3-1 aggregate win, springing them to the final round of the series where they will clash with the U20 girls of Malawi.

The Falconets’ first goal at the Annexe Stade Abdoulaye Wade arrived in the 19th minute, when Ifeanyi headed the ball into the home team’s net off a corner kick. It was a simulacrum of her goal at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, when she powered home a header off a corner kick by defender Tumininu Adeshina.

Oscar imitated her team-mate well in the second half, when she also scored from a corner kick by Adeshina.

The Senegalese pulled a goal back with a quarter of an hour left, but it was mere consolation as the Falconets made sure of the ticket to the final round with a dominant display.

Malawi edged out Guinea Bissau in their fixture and will now face the Falconets in the final round of the series, with Africa to present four teams at the final tournament scheduled for Poland in September. 

