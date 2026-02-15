East Africans Dominate Access Bank /Lagos City Marathon as Kering Emerges Fastest Runner

The 11th edition of the Access Bank/Lagos City Marathon held yesterday with Kenyan Ezra Kering Kipchumba Kering emerging winner of the 2026 Valentine’s Day race.

He crossed the finish line at the Eko Atlantic City in a time of 2:11:55 to win the $50,000 top prize in one of Africa’s biggest road races.

The 40-year-old Kering, a gold medallist at the 2025 Borobudur Marathon in Indonesia with a time of 2:17:27, improved on his previous timing by six seconds.

Other East Africans however stopped the Kenyans as the duo of

Ugandan road runners, Lomoi Samuel (2:11:59) and Namutala Kephar Lumbasi (2:12:25), placed second and third respectively

In the women’s category, Ethiopian Dinke Meleka breasted the tape in 2:37:36 to emerge champion for the second time in her career, having previously won the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in 2022 with a time of 2:24:04.

Kenyan Cheyech Daniel finished second in 2:37:43, while another Ethiopian, Zewdalem Getaw, placed third in 2:38:59.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the organisers, adding that the state government would not relent in supporting the race.

He said, “This is our competition and our race. We are happy to host one of the biggest marathons in the world. Probably there are not more than seven marathon races bigger than the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which is on the Gold Label.

“By the grace of God, we will also achieve the Platinum Label, which is the highest. We will do everything in our power to continue to support sports in Lagos and be at the forefront of youth engagement.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible to ensure that the youth get the right attention, and we are open about it. Our phone numbers are in the public domain for any support.”

The 2026 event took place on a new course as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road was the only road used from start to finish.