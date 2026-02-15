  • Sunday, 15th February, 2026

Bloodbath as Bandits Kill 32 Farmers, Abduct Others, Set Houses Ablaze in Niger

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

No fewer than 32 farmers were feared dead yesterday in a series of attacks by bandits on Tugan-Makeri, Konsoko, and Pissa communities in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Residents told journalists that the first attack occurred at Tunga-Makeri in Konkoso Ward around 3:00 a.m., during which six people were killed.

They said the bandits later invaded Konsoko and Pissa at about 6:00 a.m. yesterday, shooting sporadically.

In the attacks, 26 people were reportedly killed and several buildings, including a police outpost, were set ablaze.

Sources added that the exact number of casualties from the attack on Pissa community in Kabe/Pissa has yet to be ascertained.

Hassan Abdullahi, a resident of the area, told journalists that the attackers, numbering over 200, operated for several hours.

He said yesterday’s attack began around 6:00 a.m. and lasted until about 10:00 a.m., adding that the affected communities are located about 200 kilometres from the Nigerian Air Force Base in New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu LGA.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the attack on Tugan-Makeri village occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

He confirmed that six people were killed in the community, while some houses were set ablaze, and an unspecified number of people were kidnapped.

Abiodun also confirmed that the bandits later moved to Konsoko but said details of the attack there were still sketchy.

He said: “On 14/2/2026 at about 6:00 a.m., a report was received indicating that at about 3:00 a.m., suspected bandits invaded Tunga-Makeri village via Shafachi District in Borgu LGA. During the attack, six persons lost their lives, some houses were set ablaze, and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were abducted. The terrorists were also reported to have moved to Konkoso village, while other details remain sketchy.

“Meanwhile, joint security teams have been mobilised to the scene for assessment, and efforts to rescue the victims are ongoing.”

