At Argungu Fishing Festival, Tinubu Vows to Defeat Banditry, Insurgency

*Says staging of festival indication of return of stability

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has again vowed to defeat all forms of banditry and insurgency across the country.

The president, who reiterated his government’s commitment to fight insecurity, spoke yesterday at the International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu, Kebbi State.



“I assure you that the fight against insecurity of any kind, including banditry and insurgency, will be won,” he said.

Tinubu described the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a testament to the return of stability and normalcy in Kebbi State and across the country.

The president also pledged the federal government’s sustained support for tourism, agriculture, food security, and rural development.



He commended the state government for successfully organising the historic cultural event, which attracted over 50,000 fishermen from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The four-day festival featured cultural displays, water competitions, traditional boxing, and dancing.

Tinubu said: “Congratulations. Well done; very good show; remarkable history. This festival has endured for 83 years and stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people”.



He lauded the security arrangements that enabled the festival to be hosted safely and successfully.

The organisation, security arrangement, and internal outlook of the event demonstrate what is possible when leadership is purposeful and inclusive. Thank you, Mr. Governor of Kebbi State. You are a team leader, and you are demonstrating it.

”A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive,” Tinubu added.



The president further stated: “I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in combating insecurity across Kebbi and other parts of our nation. We are still working very hard through coordinated efforts between the federal government, state government, and security agencies. We have men and women in uniform who are putting their lives on the line to safeguard our sovereignty and maintain our peace.



”The relative peace we are witnessing today in this region is not accidental. It is the result of sustained investment in security, intelligence gathering, and community engagement.

Our farmers, including the fishermen, traders, and families, will be able to go about their lives without fear or injury. This festival is a testament to the return of stability and normalcy.



We will continue to support it and encourage it. Our traditional leaders, particularly the custodians of this festival, remain at the heart of our national agenda. We are deliberately investing in programs that empower youth, women, and rural communities.”

Highlighting the federal government’s commitment to agriculture, Tinubu reaffirmed support for farmers, fishermen, and rural communities.

”Working jointly with the state government, we will continue to give our farmers the necessary support. Kebbi State is recognized for its commitment to food security and agricultural production. We will work together to make it a great economic success,” he added.



The president also emphasised the unifying power of culture, noting: “The Argungu International Fishing Festival brings together people of different backgrounds, nations, and beliefs in the spirit of friendship and healthy competition. It showcases our heritage and projects Nigeria in a positive light to the rest of the world. I commend the organisers, and I reaffirm my commitment to peace, empowerment, food security, and infrastructural development of the Federation.”



Earlier in his speech, Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, expressed delight that the ancient waters of Matan Fada, the grand fishing arena, once again witnessed the traditional gunshot after nearly six years of a hiatus.

”For 61 editions this festival has endured not merely as a competition but as a testament to the capacity of our people to choose courage over conflict and friendship over feud,” the Emir said.



”Your presence here, Mr. President, is not an ordinary honour. It is a profound identification with these core values: Courage, reconciliation, peace, and friendship. These are the values that guide national cohesion, good governance, and progress, which are pillars of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope agenda.”



He praised the president’s initiatives, saying: ”We see this agenda made manifest in the student loan fund programme, provision of primary healthcare, and expanding access to life-saving vaccines for our children.

We note with immense pride your leadership in retraining health workers, efforts that have rightly earned you the position of African Union Champion in Community Health.



”In public works, your vision is unmistakable. The coastal highway and Ilela-Badagry highway, which Kebbi State stands as a single largest beneficiary, are not mere roads; they are arteries of prosperity connecting our rural farmers with the outside world.”

Announcing the results of the fishing competition, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, said that Abubakar Usman from Maiyama Local Government Area emerged overall winner with a 59kg catch and received N1million and two brand-new cars.



Abdullahi Garba from Argungu placed second with a 40kg fish.

The state government awarded him N750,000, a brand-new car, and a Hajj seat.

The third position was jointly claimed by two contestants from Jigawa and Kogi states with a 33kg catch.

They got N1 million and a motorcycle each.



All four winning fish were presented to President Tinubu as a souvenir.

Before attending the Argungu festival, the President inaugurated key infrastructure projects in Birnin Kebbi, including the Bola Tinubu Secretariat Complex, New Modern Motor Park, a three-lane dual carriageway, Kauran Gwandu College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, Ambursa, and the new dualised Old Argungu By-Pass Road.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Nasir Idris thanked the President for honouring the state with his presence. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining the festival as a platform for cultural preservation, tourism development, and economic empowerment.