Yilwatda Urges North to Back Tinubu for Second Term

.APC inaugurates national campaign council for 2026 FCT area councils election

.We’ll rewrite history in FCT, says Kalu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday urged the North to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second terms, saying anything less will be a disservice to the Northern region’s interest.

Also the APC inaugurated members of the party’s 137-member National Campaign Council for the forthcoming 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area councils elections scheduled to hold on February 21.

Yilwatda disclosed this while receiving defectors at the thank you solidarity rally organised in support of President Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The National Chairman of APC said the President deserves another term following his numerous people-oriented projects and reforms embarked upon across the country.

He said that the President has shown that Nigeria is one, and he has promised to run an inclusive government where everyone can have sense of belonging

According to him, “We have a road from Sokoto to Badagry, and it is going to carry over 60 dams that will have water for irrigation. It will provide agriculture, electricity, and clean water. This is what Mr. President is providing for us in the North.

“Mr. President is providing railways, the rail line that will run from Abuja to Kano and to Niger Republic. For all of us in the North, it simply means that we will become importers and exporters because the entire Northern parts of Sudan, Burkina Faso and Chad will rely on us for their imports.

“All these projects are being done by Mr. President. That is why it will be a disservice to the North if we do not support him, because nobody may have the capacity to do those projects for us again. Supporting Mr. President is a must for the North because of what he has laid, what he is doing, and what he will do for the entire region,” he added.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma who doubled as National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda, also urged Renewed Hope Ambassadors to spread the gospel of President Tinubu’s achievements to the grassroots.

He emphasised that the event was not a campaign rally, but an opportunity to encourage Renewed Hope Ambassadors to inform people about the benefits of the President’s policies, including reduction of food prices, increasing foreign reserves, and a stable exchange rate.

Uzodinma who commended the President’s efforts in declaring a state of emergency on insecurity; charged the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the state to preach the gospel, evangelise, and take ownership of the message that a new Nigeria is possible under President Tinubu’s leadership.

In his address, Nasarawa State Governor, Sule, expressed gratitude for the support and confidence shown to the APC administration, highlighting the progress made in the state, including infrastructure development, education, and agriculture initiatives.

In another development, the National Chairman of APC, Yilwatda while inaugurating the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the composition of the campaign council reflects Nigeria’s geopolitical diversity, noting that Abuja is home to residents from all parts of the country.

He noted that leaders from the South-south, South-east, North-central, North-east and North-west have been strategically assigned to mobilise residents from their respective regions who reside in the FCT.

The chairman added that the election presents an opportunity for the ruling party to reclaim lost ground and consolidate the party’s dominance ahead of the 2027 general election.

Yilwatda described the FCT election as a strategic political contest that requires unity, coordination and effective grassroots mobilisation across all six area councils.

He said, “The campaign council will focus on two major objectives — aggressive mobilisation of voters and deployment of well-articulated strategies to secure victory on election day.

“The FCT belongs to all Nigerians. If we execute our strategies effectively and work as one united party, victory is assured,” he said.

“This party is your home. We must open the space for inclusive participation and provide leadership that attracts Nigerians from every corner,” he added.

The APC chairman added that the party continues to witness an influx of members from other political parties, saying it was a clear sign of growing national acceptance and confidence in the APC.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Campaign Council and the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, pledged to deliver victory for the party.

He thanked the APC leadership, especially the National Chairman, Yilwatda, for the confidence reposed in the council, assuring that members would mobilise voters and strengthen grassroots structures to secure success at the polls.

On his part, the Secretary of the committee and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said that in this current administration, Igbos are not marginalised, saying it would be a good campaign tool for the ruling party in the FCT Election.

He stated, “I am an Igbo man and also a Nigerian and I’m part of this government. I’m one of the faces of Igbos in leadership. So no longer can Igbos say we are not part of the administration. This did not happen in the previous administration.

“If you look at the succession leadership of the country for eight years, there was no Igbo person there. Now they see me every day, participating in the governance of this country. And I know that is a big message to my people, that they are not alienated, that they are not marginalised out of the current government. That is a campaign tool already for this administration.”

Kalu stressed that this administration has made a huge impact in the FCT.

“I am the secretary of this campaign council and I can assure you that we will bring the energy of the young minds, the innovative mindedness of the young people to push the agenda to the grassroots.

“We will be on the streets. We will be in every household. We will go door to door, business to business to sell the message of APC.

“It will no longer be mentioned that APC lost election in Abuja. That was in the past. We are about to rewrite history.

“My people that I love so much, the people, my Igbo people that I love and who loves me will not allow me to be ashamed knowing fully well that I’m at the helm of affairs to make sure that the bulk vote of the Igbo communities in Abuja that we harvest them for the greatest party within the black race that is called the APC.

“So, I am ready to bring my brothers. If you look around, you will see a lot of my brothers are joining the City Boy Movement. Renewed Hope Partners, Renewed Hope Ambassadors. All of them we are going to come together, collaborate to make sure we deliver the FCT.”