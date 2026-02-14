World Radio Day: Govt, Stakeholders Urged to Revitalise Sector

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the federal government and other stakeholders to take urgent measures to revitalise the radio sector in Nigeria.

The group said despite the rapidly evolving technological environment which is also changing the media and communication landscape, the affordability, accessibility, and cultural resonance of radio make it uniquely positioned to strengthen democratic participation and social inclusion in the country, if properly supported.

In a statement yesterday, to mark the 2026 World Radio Day, the Programme Officer, Ms Adesewa Akintokun described the radio as “one of the most accessible, trusted, and powerful platforms for information, education, and democratic participation.

She noted that since its introduction into Nigeria in 1933, the “radio has remained a lifeline for millions of people, particularly in rural and underserved communities, where it has been a means for accessing and facilitating timely news, emergency alerts, cultural expression, and civic engagement.”

Akintokun, also noted that despite the growth of digital media in Nigeria and across other parts of Africa, radio continues to be the primary source of information for large segments of the population, bringing them news and information, bridging literacy gaps and connecting citizens to Governments and governance processes.

The organisation however, lamented that with digital technologies reshaping the media landscape, the radio sector had become largely neglected while insensitive and, sometimes, rapacious regulatory practices are further undermining its viability and sustainability.

According to Akintokun, “Nigeria can significantly boost the use of radio by combining policy reform, technological innovation, content development, and sustainable financing as radio remains one of the most accessible platforms in the country, especially in rural, low-literacy, and low-income communities.

She called on the federal government to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the radio sector is overseen by a transparent and non-punitive oversight framework, including by simplifying licensing processes and reducing excessive fees, particularly for community and campus radio stations.

Arguing that it is only regulatory certainty that can encourage investment and innovation in the radio sector, Akintokun advocated a regulatory approach that protects the editorial independence of both government or privately owned radio stations, and prevents arbitrary sanctions.

She urged radio owners, operators and managers to adapt to the changing technological environment and consumption patterns of audiences by promoting digital broadcasting and streaming platforms, arguing that with Nigeria’s high mobile phone penetration, online radio and podcasts can reach urban youth audiences who may not be using traditional FM/AM radio sets.

Akintokun called on radio operators to strengthen the quality and relevance of their content as audiences will stay with media outlets whose content reflect their realities, and advised them to invest in investigative journalism and public-interest programming; develop youth-focused shows, and expend programming on health, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and digital literacy, among others.

She insisted that the enduring value of radio depends on its freedom, stressing that independent radio cannot thrive where journalists face harassment, stations are arbitrarily sanctioned, licenses are politically manipulated, or content is unduly restricted.

Akintokun therefore called on governments at all levels to uphold constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and media freedom, refrain from punitive regulatory actions against broadcasters, and create an enabling environment for diverse and community-based radio stations.