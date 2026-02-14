Wike: FCT Magistrate Court Buildings to be Delivered in June

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the ongoing Magistrate Court buildings in three locations of the territory would be delivered by the end of June 2026.

Speaking yesterday during an inspection tour of the various court sites, he said the expansion of judicial infrastructure was a direct response to a presidential directive aimed at ensuring the FCT judiciary is never hampered by a lack of space to dispense justice.

The minister’s tour covered multiple sites, beginning in Asokoro, where he noted that despite the challenging topography, construction of the Magistrate Court was progressing well.

The ongoing works include the construction of 40 residential housing units for judges across FCT High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court.

He noted that by increasing the number of available courtrooms, the administration seeks to eliminate delays caused by facility shortages and provide a more conducive environment for legal proceedings.

The minister dismissed insinuation that such infrastructure projects could compromise judicial independence, arguing that the executive has a responsibility to support all sectors of government.

“The judicial arm of government is very critical in ensuring prompt administration of justice. There is no particular reason we must pay attention to one sector and leave other critical sectors unattended to,” Wike said.