Top Prospects Set for  Annual B’ball Without Borders All-Star Camp

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced 40 of the top high-school-age prospects from 29 countries and territories who will travel to Los Angeles for the 10th annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) All-Star camp, which will be held February 13 – Sunday, February 15 at the UCLA Health Training Center as part of NBA All-Star 2026.

The NBA and FIBA also today announced a reimagined format for the BWB program with the launch of “BWB Next Up” – two annual camps for the top 80 male prospects and top 80 female prospects from outside the U.S. that will replace regional BWB camps and from which the top-performing players will be selected to participate in BWB All-Star camps at the following NBA and AT&T WNBA All-Star. The dates and locations of this year’s BWB Next Up camps will be announced in the coming months.

“Basketball Without Borders has been a cornerstone of our global development efforts for 25 years, and this reimagined format will build upon the legacy of the program and enhance its impact on the next generation of international players,” said NBA Associate Vice President, Head of Elite Basketball Brendan McKillop. “By bringing together the top male and female players from around the world at two ‘Next Up’ camps each year, we will strengthen the competitive experience and create a clearer pathway for the top-performing players to participate in our signature BWB All-Star camps at NBA and WNBA All-Star.”

“As we transition to a truly global Basketball Without Borders format, we are excited to bring together young international players from every corner of the world to learn, grow and inspire one another,” said Kimberley Gaucher, FIBA Head of Players Unit. “By uniting diverse styles of play and training philosophies, we will create a more powerful learning environment that will further accelerate development and broaden perspectives for all involved.

This global exchange will also help strengthen our shared commitment to growing basketball worldwide.”