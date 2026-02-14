Tinubu: Ethical Leadership, Strong Institutions, Nigeria’s Pathway to Peace

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that ethical leadership and strong institutions remain the country’s surest path to peace, justice and sustainable development.

He asserted this yesterday at the Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR) Conference in Cape Town, South Africa that had in attendance dignitaries including, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini and President of the GCPR, Right Honourable Russell Mmiso Dlamini; the Secretary General of the GCPR, Prof. Furio Honsell; the Prime Minister of East Timor, Jose Ramos-Horta; the President of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, Simplice Mathew Sarandji, among others.

Presenting the country’s position on good governance, institutional reforms, and human rights, President Tinubu, who was represented at the conference by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said ethical political conduct was no longer optional in a divided, fast-changing world.

“We are living in a time of deep political and ideological polarisation, where misinformation spreads faster than truth. The challenge before us is how to protect free expression while restoring responsibility, civility and trust in public discourse,” Tinubu said.

The President also spoke on Nigeria’s domestic reforms, noting that his administration was strengthening transparency, accountability and institutional performance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Public office is a trust. Our reforms are focused on modernising institutions, reducing leakages, and ensuring that governance decisions improve the daily lives of citizens,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing people-centred social and economic interventions, youth-focused policies, and efforts to guide the responsible use of technology, including digital platforms, noting political renewal is not a single event but a continuous effort to build institutions, protect democratic space, and deliver real value to the people.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s alignment with the founding ideals of the GCPR, which promote dialogue, justice and peace across nations. He stressed that international cooperation is critical amid global economic uncertainty and security challenges. “No country is immune to these pressures,” he said, noting that sustained dialogue and partnership remain essential for global stability.

The President affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to develop a global roadmap for ethics, justice, peace and development, drawing from its experience as a diverse democracy committed to unity and inclusion.