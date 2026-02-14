Shettima Attends 39th AU Summit’s Opening Session As Burundi President Takes Over As New Chairman

* Ex-chairman, President Lourenço, wants strengthening of AU’s mechanism for security, conflict resolution

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday joined other African leaders and beyond at the opening of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is just as the the President of the Republic of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has taken over as the new Chairman of the African Union for 2026, succeeding President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola.

No fewer than 49 heads of state and government, leaders of global and regional bodies and development partners attended the opening session, including the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres; Heads of State and Government of Member States, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, among others.

In his welcome address at the summit with the theme, ‘Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,’ Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, emphasized the need for African leaders to be unanimous in their resolve to champion the socio-economic transformation of the continent.

According to him, Ethiopia, under his leadership, is making giant strides through its investments in smart agriculture, climate friendly energy projects and is on track in providing a sustainable future for its rapidly growing population currently put at over 130 million people.

On his part, the UN Secretary-General, Dr Guterres, expressed AU’s support and solidarity with the global body, describing the partnership with Africa as “always the unwavering, decisive support of the African Group in the UN on issue after issue, initiative after initiative, in the shared struggle for justice and equality”.

“Your solidarity has not only strengthened our efforts; it has moved me deeply, and I will never forget it. From day one of my mandate, we forged a UN partnership with the African Union rooted in respect, constant dialogue, and unwavering solidarity. Over the last decade, our cooperation has reached new height,” he added.

The UN scribe, who spoke on a wide range of issues, urged African leaders to strengthen their commitments to the ideals of the UN, assuring them that under his watch, the global body will continue to prioritize Africa’s progress towards peace, security and sustainable development.

Also speaking, the outgone Chairperson of the AU, President Lourenço of Angola, gave a scorecard of his stewardship as chairman of the continental body.

He spoke about the agenda for the gathering, identifying water and sanitation, climate change, peace and security as key priorities for leaders and other stakeholders at the summit.

Lourenco said the AU, under his leadership and the cooperation of member states, has made significant progress in enhancing inclusive growth, provision of critical infrastructure, and human capital development, among others.

In resource mobilisation for Africa’s economic and social transformation in line with the agenda 2063, the chairperson said, the AU, through several interventions and initiatives has shown and will continue to demonstrate its commitment towards mobilising resources to finance critical development projects across the continent.

He added that issues relating to the promotion of security and peace across Africa has been at the heart of the leaders’ activities and programmes over the past one year, assuring them that the AU will continue to undertake actions targeted at improving peace and security in conflict zones across the continent.

Lourenço also stressed the need for the AU to strengthen its mechanism for security and conflict resolution in Africa in order to effectively tackle emerging challenges that are threatening peace and security of lives and livelihoods in parts of the continent.

Aside the remarks by leaders representing regional blocs and development partners at the meeting, the plenary witnessed the assumption of office of the new Chairperson of the AU, President Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi.

The leaders proceeded to a close session shortly after the family photo that followed the opening ceremony.