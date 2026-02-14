Retirees Protest, Demand Rejection of Aregbesola, Allies in 2026 Guber 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A group of retired public servants in Osun State yesterday staged a protest in Osogbo, calling on stakeholders to prevent the return of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola through his allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the 2026 governorship election approaches.

‎Addressing journalists on behalf of the 2011/2012 Retired Public Servants Association of Osun State and the Unbonded Contributory Scheme Pensioners, Comrade Omoniyi Ilesanmi said the retirees had endured over 13 years of struggle since leaving service and were still battling unpaid gratuities and pension arrears.

‎Ilesanmi added that the problem created during the Aregbesola era had yet to be solved, due to the former Governor’s alleged mismanagement of finances, as well as prioritisation of ‘white-elephant’ projects over the welfare of workers and retirees.

‎Ilesanmi said, “This is a calling to Osun State people and all Stakeholders to wake up to stop and prevent Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola from coming back to Osun State through his Agents or privies in the ADC in order to avoid him causing more havoc to the Economy of the State and to spell further doom for Workers and Retirees, and the good people of Osun State (as he did during his regime) who have been enjoying at least a better atmosphere and conditions of service in the Civil Service and Osun State at large.

‎”There were lot of mistakes and atrocities committed by the Government under Aregbesola regime that we do not pray to recur as it will spell doom to the Public. There were lot of misdeeds of Aregbesola that were detrimental to the welfare of Osun people while in office for eight years.

‎”There were notable events during the Aregbesola regime that were inimical to the interest of the public, workers and retirees. The following few issues among others shall be discussed as situations that were unbearable to the public under Aregbesola Regime. There were lot of government policies that were detrimental against the interest of the masses and the workers under him.

‎”There was misappropriation, diversion and conversion of Osun State commonwealth to enrich himself and his cohorts in Politics as many of them were syphoning State fund especially through the present APC National Secretary at the Oke fiar, State Annex, Osogbo.

‎”The workers and retirees who were paid half salary and pension for 32 months was also one of the wicked and callous ideas introduced by Aregbesola which caused financial embarrassment to the Public till date.”

‎While commending Governor Ademola Adeleke for initiating quarterly payments of half-pension arrears, the association appealed for a review of the payment structure to enable monthly payments if full settlement was not possible at once.

‎They also commended the governor for his commitment to their welfare, stressing that members of the association will continue to support him.

‎”We want to appreciate Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke for kick starting the payment of arrears of half pension on quarterly basis. We are appealing to you to review the present quarterly payment schedule so that the arrears of half pension cart he paid on monthly basis, if it cannot be paid at once.

‎”It has been thirteen years plus that we exited from the service and our gratuities are still being paid in piecemeal which has not been helpful because it is just been used to feed ourselves only without any tangible thing done to show for the labour of 35 years. We are now appealing that the balance of our gratuities be paid in bulk on the basis of first come, first served to enable us enjoy the rest of our lives while still living.”

‎The Secretary of the 2011/2012 Retired Public Servants Association, Comrade Shola Olojede, said the group was no longer under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) insisting that they were not politically motivated.