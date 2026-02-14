Police Officer, Three Bandits Killed in Katsina Gun Battle

.DSS rescues kidnapped minor in Kano, apprehends suspect

Francis Sardauna in Katsinaand Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Katsina State Police Command has foiled a cattle rustling operation and neutralised three suspected armed bandits following a gun battle in Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

Also, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano State have successfully rescued a five-year-old boy, Muhammad Haruna, who had been kidnapped from Danzaki Village in Minjibir Local Government Area.

The Katsina Command, however, lost a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Rimi Local Government Area, CSP Muhammad Sani Kabir, during the gun duel.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the incident occurred in the early hours of February 13, 2026, at about 2:00a.m.

It said the heavily armed bandits reportedly invaded Magaje Village in Rimi LGA, shooting sporadically and rustling a number of livestocks before fleeing the scene.

The statement further said that upon receiving the distress report, the DPO of Rimi Division swiftly mobilised officers in collaboration with neighbouring police divisions and military personnel and moved to the area.

It added that the security operatives tracked the fleeing suspects to the outskirts of Magaje Village, where they engaged them in a gun duel.

During the exchange, the statement said, three suspected bandits were neutralised, while all the rustled animals were successfully recovered.

It added, “Regrettably, the DPO was fatally shot by the bandits, and one policeman sustained a gunshot injury to his hand. The injured officer has been rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention and is responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, psc, fdc, MNIM, while commending the act of valour and camaraderie displayed by the joint security team, condemned the unfortunate incident.

“He mourns the loss of the officer, describing him as an upright, honest, and professional police officer, as he condoles with the immediate family and friends of the deceased officers.”

The statement quoted the commissioner as urging members of the public to continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing efforts to curb banditry and related crimes.

But, in a separate statement, the Katsina State Government described the bandits killed during the encounter as suspected cattle rustlers.

The statement, signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, said three cattle rustlers were neutralised during a joint operation involving security operatives and community members.

“The suspects reportedly invaded Magajen Gobir, prompting residents to organise and confront them. The ensuing confrontation lasted into the early hours of the morning, coinciding with Subh (dawn) prayers, during which most of the stolen cattle were recovered.

“By morning, the rustlers lost their way and moved toward neighbouring Charanchi Local Government Area, passing through Kuraye town to Yanunko Village. Another exchange of gunfire occurred between the criminals and local residents.

“Reports indicate that in Magaji town, the rustlers shot two men and several young girls, though many of the stolen animals were recovered thanks to the combined efforts of the community and security operatives,” the statement said.

It added that the slain DPO personally led the operation to the suspects’ location “during the gun battle, his rifle reportedly malfunctioned, and he was fatally shot by one of the rustlers, identified as their leader, Maigemu.”

He described Maigemu as a notorious bandit leader who had earlier rejected peace accords and was wanted by security agencies for enforcing illegal control in parts of the state.

He said three injured security personnel are currently receiving treatment at Katsina Teaching Hospital, while the remains of the late DPO were taken for medical examination before being released to his family in Zaria for burial.

The commissioner expressed deep sorrow over the officer’s death, describing his sacrifice as heroic and in service to public safety.

Meanwhile, security sources disclosed that the abductors of the minor in Kano had demanded a ransom of N15 million from the child’s family.

The rescue operation was launched following a formal complaint received by authorities regarding the abduction and the unknown location of the victim.

According to the sources, the operation took place at approximately 7:40p.m. on 12 February 2026.

Acting swiftly, the DSS tactical team tracked the kidnappers and carried out a coordinated mission that resulted in the safe recovery of the minor.

During the operation, a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Aminu Mukhtar, was arrested while allegedly negotiating the ransom payment with the victim’s father over a mobile phone line.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the suspect admitted to abducting the child with the intent to extort money from the family.

The suspect remains in DSS custody as investigations continue.

The rescued child has been placed under protective care while authorities proceed with the necessary legal and procedural actions related to the case.

This successful operation highlights the DSS’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding citizens and swiftly responding to security threats in the state.T