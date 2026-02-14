Osun Alleges APC planning protest to Cause Mayhem during Tinubu’s Visit Tomorrow

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Sequel to a one-day visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Osun state today, Osun State government has said that it has uncovered a sinister planned protest by the opposition APC in the state to carry out a self sponsored protest to cause break down of law and order with a view to blackmailing Osun ACCORD/PDP as the mastermind.

The state government, in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Oluomo Kolapo Alimi,

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment however, implored the public to disregard it as it will not in anyway going to be intimidated or fall prey to such clandestine act and action aimed at causing a total break down of law and order.

This revelation was unearthed by the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment in a press statement made available, saying that it is a blatant blackmail known to be the usual stock in trade of Osun APC especially as the August 8th 2026 election draws closer.

Alimi said further, “As a government, we wish to let members of the public particularly the peace loving people of Osun to be wary of this grand plan already put in place and waiting to be hatched tomorrow while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visits Osun State.

“We want to make it clean and clear that neither does ACCORD nor PDP in Osun state has anything to do with the planned protest, notwithstanding the ongoing logjams associated with the withheld LG allocation of the state.

“While we are still of the strong belief that it is just a matter of time for justice to be delivered and seen to have been delivered to the appropriate quarters on the issue of LGs logjam, Osun State govt under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke will, all the same, not hesitate to continue to maintain that, notwithstanding their self awarded tenure elongation by twisting the already delivered judgement upside down as being exarcerbated by powers that be in Abuja, sooner than expected, justice will take its normal cause of action when the long arm of the law visits those behind the highly unconstitutional action currently permeating the entire local government structures in Osun State with the usurpation of power and administration by the APC sacked Yes/No chairmen.

“APC’s deliberately planned protest of tomorrow, without any fear of contradiction is a diversionary scheme to blackmail Mr. Governor and his administration, which by the special grace of God and support of the peace-loving people of Osun state is already dead before its execution tomorrow as they (APC) play host to the President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“To this end, the state government wishes to use this medium to advise the people of Osun to steer clear of Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, venue of the visit of Mr. President so as not to be innocently caught in the web of their self sponsored protest to blackmail Adeleke-led administration to be used as a smokescreen for the eventual declaration of state of emergency in our peace loving state .

“Let the public be also informed that, Osun APC is on a daily basis jittery and over apprehensive off the political perdition which stares it in the face as the 8th of August, 2026 gradually approaches.

“No one needs to be told and educated on this as the reality on ground is good and fruitful based on the enormous support and acceptance of the Ademola Adeleke led government which the people of the state have given an open endorsement for its continuity but only waiting for the day of the election to be carried out massively with their votes.

“The likes of Senator Fadahunsi, Senator Ajagunla, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon Bimbo Ajilesoro and Hon Ominrin among others to be formally inaugurated into the Osun APC fold tomorrow are mere political paper tigers who the people of Osun State will surely disappoint during the coming election.”