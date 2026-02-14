Osimhen’s Playmaker Role Inspire Gala to Big Win

Victor Osimhen showed another side of his game yesterday night as he helped Galatasaray to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Eyüpspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Known mainly for his goals, the Nigeria striker became the chief creator this time, setting up two goals in a performance full of energy and intelligence. His clever passing and strong pressing helped Galatasaray take control early and never look back.

The home side wasted no time in making their dominance count. Just two minutes into the match, Osimhen floated in a perfect cross for Yunus Akgün, who powered a header into the net to give Galatasaray the lead. The pressure kept coming, and after half an hour, Mauro Icardi doubled the advantage by reacting quickest to a loose ball in the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Eyüpspor when Bedirhan Özyurt was sent off in the 38th minute, leaving the visitors with ten men and a mountain to climb. Osimhen and Icardi turn the win into a rout Galatasaray came out after the break with the same hunger.

Just three minutes into the second half, Osimhen won the ball inside the penalty area and calmly squared it for Icardi, who finished neatly to make it 3-0. The fourth goal arrived in the 70th minute when Barı Alper Yılmaz sent a dangerous cross into the box. Osimhen just missed it, but Icardi was there again to complete his hat-trick with a composed finish. Eyüpspor briefly pulled one back through Metehan Altunbas a minute later, but the match was already settled.

An own goal from Jérome Onguéné near the end sealed a big 5-1 win for the champions. The result keeps Galatasaray six points clear at the top of the table on 55 points, with closest rivals Fenerbahçe still having a game in hand against Trabzonspor. Attention now turns to Europe, where Galatasaray will host Juventus in a crucial playoff match in the UEFA Champions League.