NSSF Hails MTN, MOC Commitment to Athletics

The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) has expressed deep appreciation and excitement over the sustained commitment of MTN Nigeria and Making of Champions (MOC) to the development of athletics at the grassroots level, as Season 4 of MTN CHAMPS officially kicks off.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the new season, the President of NSSF, Olabisi Joseph commended MTN Nigeria for its unwavering dedication to youth and school sports development.

She described MTN CHAMPS as a transformative platform that has redefined athletics in Nigerian schools and continues to inspire young athletes across the country.

According to the NSSF President, MTN’s consistent investment demonstrates that corporate leadership goes beyond profitability and embraces nation-building through intentional support for young talents. “MTN is not just sponsoring a competition; it is nurturing dreams, shaping lives, and building the next generation of world-class athletes for Nigeria,” she stated.

The Federation also applauded its technical partner, Making of Champions (MOC), for its vital role in talent identification and development, particularly in the Cadet (Under-14) and Youth (Under-17) categories. Through this collaboration, young athletes are exposed to structured training and global best practices from an early stage.

The impact of the initiative is already evident. Athletes discovered through MTN CHAMPS recently represented Nigeria at the First Africa School Games in Algeria, winning laurels and reinforcing the value of sustained grassroots investment.

NSSF reaffirmed that school sports remain the most reliable and sustainable pipeline for athletics development in Nigeria.

For Joseph, beyond competition, participation in sports helps young people develop discipline, resilience, teamwork, and self-confidence, while keeping them positively engaged.

The Federation called on coaches, teachers, parents, and state coordinators to intensify efforts to mobilise greater student participation. It also encouraged other corporate organisations to emulate MTN’s example by investing in school sports as a strategic contribution to national development.