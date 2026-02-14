NSCDC Mobilises 4,000 Personnel to Safeguard FCT Area Council Polls

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Ahead of the February 21 Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rolled out extensive security arrangements, assuring voters of protection against intimidation, violence and electoral malpractice.

FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the National Peace Committee, which paid him a courtesy visit to discuss election security preparedness and collaboration.

Odumosu said the Command has concluded strategic briefings and operational planning sessions with divisional officers to ensure watertight security across polling units and vulnerable communities. He disclosed that 4,000 personnel would be deployed throughout the six Area Councils, supported by covert operatives already stationed in identified flashpoints.

He stressed that NSCDC officers have undergone specialised election security training conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), positioning the Corps to respond professionally and decisively to any attempt to disrupt the process.

“Our engagement does not start and end on election day,” Odumosu said. “We are committed to maintaining vigilance before, during and after the polls to ensure that results are declared in an atmosphere free of chaos or violence.”

The Commandant urged residents to participate confidently in the democratic process, assuring them that security agencies are working in synergy to provide a safe and orderly environment. He also cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be recruited by politicians to foment trouble, warning that security operatives would not hesitate to enforce the law against offenders.

Odumosu commended the National Peace Committee for its proactive engagement, describing the visit as timely and reflective of a shared commitment to peaceful elections. He reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to collaborate with civil society organisations, observer groups and other stakeholders to guarantee transparency and public trust in the electoral process.

Speaking earlier, Project Manager of the National Peace Committee, Asabe Ndahi, said the delegation sought to assess the evolving security landscape in the FCT and explore areas of partnership ahead of the elections. She praised the Command’s level of preparedness and expressed confidence in continued cooperation, noting that credible field reports remain critical to the Committee’s peace-building and monitoring efforts.

With security deployments underway and inter-agency coordination strengthened, authorities say all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that voters in the FCT exercise their franchise without fear.