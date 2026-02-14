Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Global Anti-Drug War

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening global collaboration in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and transnational organised crime as officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) completed advanced training at the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony yesterday, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the increasing sophistication of criminal networks across borders requires deeper international cooperation and a coordinated global offensive.

Marwa stressed that criminal syndicates no longer operate within isolated territories, making intelligence sharing, joint operations and capacity building among nations indispensable in dismantling drug cartels and organised crime groups.

The ceremony, held at the elite DEA Training Academy, brought together officers from Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya for an intensive programme designed to sharpen investigative, operational and strategic enforcement capabilities. Participants were equipped with advanced skills to combat complex drug trafficking networks and related transnational crimes.

Describing the event as deeply significant, Marwa noted that the course was dedicated to members of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

He paid tribute to the fallen officers, describing them as heroes whose courage and sacrifice continue to inspire law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Referencing the course motto, ‘Different nations, shared duty, one fight’, Marwa said it captured the collective resolve of partner countries against the global drug menace.

He emphasised that only a unified, intelligence-driven response can effectively confront criminal enterprises that thrive on cross-border operations.

The NDLEA boss expressed confidence that the knowledge and competencies acquired by the graduating officers would significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of their respective agencies.

He charged them to apply the training with integrity, professionalism and courage upon returning home, while upholding the highest standards of service.

Marwa also conveyed Nigeria’s appreciation to the United States Department of Justice, the DEA leadership and instructors for their continued mentorship and investment in capacity development.

He said the graduation marked not the end of training but the beginning of renewed responsibility, urging the officers to protect vulnerable communities and confront criminality wherever it threatens societal stability.

Marwa expressed optimism that the partnership between the NDLEA and the DEA would continue to deepen, yielding sustained success in the shared fight against illicit drugs and organised crime.