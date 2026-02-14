Jimoh Ibrahim Seeks Support for Nigeria’s Permanent Seat Bid on UN Security Council

James Emejo in Abuja

Ambassador-designate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has said Nigeria should be allocated a permanent seat in the Security Council of the United Nations, highlighting the country’s contributions to the survival of the UN.

Speaking at the Closing Remarks of the United Nations Global Parliamentary Hearing holding in New York, United States, Ibrahim noted that Nigeria had been paying its dues for over 30 years without a permanent seat.

He said the country which represents a third of global population, and epistle of development in Africa, ought to have a permanent seat in the council, adding that this is not encouraging.

He said, “We have been asking for permanent seat at the security council of the UN. This elicits support and increasing desire for funding.

“We have been here for several years now, we represent a third of the global population, the epistle of development in Africa.

“We are a community of 54 countries. We are members of this United Nations, but we don’t have a permanent seat.

“And this really, is a concern for us because it is not very encouraging, paying every year for over 30 years and you can’t just have one permanent seat with the security council – for the entire continent, not for one country. I think it is very important that we look at this.”

The ambassador-designate further sought for a mechanism to allow the inter-parliamentary voice towards ensuring that member UN members observe Article 2 (4) on non-use of force by member nation as well as Article 2(7) on non-interference in domestic affairs of another nation.

He said these articles remained fundamental edifice upon which the structure of the UN is based.

He said, “The last contribution I want to make is that United Nations is surviving actually on the observation of the fundamental rules of the principles…

“Article 2 (4), non use of force by member nation. Article 2 (7) on non-interference in domestic affairs of another nation.

“These articles are fundamental edifices upon which the structure of the UN is based.

“What is inter-parliamentary doing to ensure that even if they can’t carry the gold…that by speaking, by our voice, we lend our voice to the observation of Article 2(4) and 2(7) of the UN Charter.”

Ibrahim in the morning session, also explained that generational grievances remained the root causes of Nigeria’s insecurity challenges and not President Bola Tinubu.