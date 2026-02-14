Imo State: The Next 50 Years

The next 50 years for Imo State demands deliberate planning, with knowledge, technology, and human capital positioned as the engines of prosperity and sustainable development, writes Sunday Ehigiator

The atmosphere at the Imo State golden jubilee celebration was not only festive but reflective of a state standing at a historic threshold. Fifty years after its creation, Imo has reached a moment where memory meets imagination and where the story of its past converges with the promise of its future.

At the heart of the celebration was a clear message from Governor Hope Uzodimma that the next 50 years for the South-East State must be deliberately shaped, anchored on knowledge, technology, and human capital as the new drivers of prosperity.

In his address at the colourful celebration which attracted dignitaries from all over the country, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, serving and former State Governors, serving and former National Assembly members, traditional rulers, as well as captains of industries, among others, Uzodimma framed the future of Imo not in terms of natural resources but intellectual capital.

“This is a declaration of our intent. Our future wealth will not come from the ground, but from the minds of our people,” he said, signalling a decisive break from traditional economic models. He highlighted the state’s Skill-Up Imo programme, which has already trained more than 65,000 young people in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, and other digital skills, describing them as the digital natives who will define Imo’s economic destiny.

By the State’s 75th anniversary, he projected, this new generation would have transformed the Eastern Heartland into a global technology corridor, delivering the economic breakthrough long promised to the people.

Beyond immediate milestones, the Governor extended his vision to the centenary horizon. “As we celebrate this golden jubilee, we must also plant the seeds for our centenary,” he declared, urging policymakers, citizens, and institutions to think beyond electoral cycles and generational boundaries.

By 2076, he said, Imo must emerge as a fully industrialised knowledge economy—one where innovation is the primary export, and where universities rival any in the world.

His vision is of a state where every child, regardless of origin, has access to world-class education and healthcare, and where infrastructure and digital networks connect citizens seamlessly to global markets.

Uzodimma’s centenary vision places education at the core of transformation. He envisaged a future where Imo’s educational institutions are globally competitive, producing graduates equipped not only with academic knowledge but with the skills and creativity to compete in the global economy. In this future, classrooms will be hubs of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, feeding industry with ideas and talent. For the governor, education is not merely a social service but the engine of economic growth and social mobility.

Healthcare, in his vision, is equally central to the state’s future resilience. He spoke of a future Imo where every citizen can access quality healthcare, where modern facilities, skilled professionals, and technology-driven systems ensure longevity and productivity. Such a system, he implied, would underpin a productive workforce capable of sustaining the knowledge economy he envisages.

Infrastructure also featured prominently in the governor’s blueprint for the next half-century. He spoke of a state where roads, airports, and digital networks seamlessly link communities to national and global markets. In this future, infrastructure is not only physical but digital—broadband connectivity, data infrastructure, and smart systems that integrate Imo into the global digital economy. Such connectivity, he suggested, will enable businesses, researchers, and creatives in Imo to operate on a global scale without leaving the state.

A defining element of the governor’s centenary vision is governance. He called for a future where political leadership is measured by transformation rather than tenure, signalling a shift from personality-driven politics to performance-driven governance. In this future Imo, institutions, policies, and systems will outlive individuals, ensuring continuity of vision and sustained development across generations. It is a call for a political culture that rewards results, accountability, and long-term planning.

Throughout his address, Uzodimma returned to the theme of legacy — what today’s leaders owe tomorrow’s citizens. He described the State’s development journey as being built, “brick by digital brick” for generations yet unborn, underscoring the intergenerational responsibility embedded in public leadership. The digital natives being trained today, he suggested, are not merely beneficiaries of policy but architects of the state’s future prosperity.

The Governor’s vision of Imo in 2076 is ambitious: a knowledge-driven, industrialised, globally connected state where innovation is the primary export and human capital is the most valuable resource. It is a future where Owerri and other cities are centres of technology, research, culture, and enterprise; where rural communities are digitally connected; and where the state’s sons and daughters compete and collaborate on the global stage.

In his address, Shettima praised Imo State on its 50th anniversary, describing her immense contributions as a pillar to Nigeria’s political, cultural, and intellectual life. He also described Governor Hope Uzodimma of as a game changer.

Shettima highlighted the State’s achievements in education, Nollywood, agriculture, and technology, adding that, “Imo’s skill, human capital, and institutional strength remain strategic assets for long-term economic leadership.”

VP Shettima traced Imo’s legacy of leadership from Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe, whose “flamboyant command of language enriched Nigeria’s political memory,” to Sam Mbakwe, the celebrated Weeping Governor, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, whom he described as a pan-Nigerian archetype for his humanitarian work with orphaned children across the country.

He highlighted Imo’s intellectual and cultural influence, particularly through Chief Flora Nwapa, whom he described as “the mother of modern African literature”, who gave African women “a literary voice at a time when silence was expected of them.”

Senator Shettima also celebrated the state’s contributions to Nollywood through actors such as Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, and Kanayo O. Kanayo, as well as music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, who “placed Nigerian sound on the world stage with grace and conviction.”

On economic development, the Vice President acknowledged Imo’s strengths in agriculture, particularly palm oil production at the historic Ada Palm Plantation, and its thriving commercial centres from Nkwo Orji to Orlu International Market.

He further spoke on the state’s educational infrastructure, including the Federal University of Technology Owerri and Imo State University, describing education as Imo’s greatest industry.

“Literacy rates remain among the highest in the nation, and graduates from Imo compete confidently across every field,” VP Shettima stated. He highlighted emerging opportunities in Imo’s oil and gas sector in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta, as well as growth potential in agro-processing, renewable energy, mineral processing, tourism, and the digital economy.

The Vice President praised the emergence of Owerri as a major hospitality hub with one of the highest concentrations of hotels and entertainment centres in Nigeria, noting that “security has been an economic asset and peace, when nurtured, yields prosperity.”

Urging Imo State to use the golden jubilee as a launching pad for the next 50 years, the VP said, “Unity must be renewed. Innovation must be encouraged. Governance must remain humane and disciplined. Politics must return to service.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, noted that Governor Uzodimma’s leadership is making meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

“My first impression on arriving Imo State was of how Governor Uzodimma has earned the sobriquet of Infrastructure Governor. But the sobriquet of Infrastructure Governor is an under-definition, under-description of Governor Hope Uzodimma because he and his administration have impacted Imo State in a number of key sectors. For example, in road construction, transportation, finance, agriculture and other key sectors in Imo State.

“His administration has clearly left and is leaving admirable legacies in Imo State. Imo State under Hope Uzodimma is making a significant contribution to the wider Nigeria economic development,” he added.

The elder statesman, however, expressed concern over Nigeria’s political and security challenges, stressing that credible elections remain the foundation of democracy.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, described the Imo Governor as a bridge-builder, saying, “he makes friends all over.”

“I am close to him. He never says anything bad about anybody, even those who are opposed to him politically and those who may have other feelings about him. So, it is fortuitous that Imo State is marking its 50th anniversary as a State, during his time as a Governor and the galaxy here represents Nigeria and beyond, cutting across all sectors –political, traditional, judiciary, everywhere.

“On that note, I say hearty congratulations. The next 50 years will be greater. Hope Uzodimma has laid the foundation for the people behind him to continue to build on Imo State. Imo State is a happy and loving State, and I am proud to be part of Imo State,” the traditional ruler said.

Equally, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) praised Uzodimma for his unifying leadership.

He described the Governor as a “brother and a bridge-builder who has brought together past and present leaders, traditional rulers, and Governors from across Nigeria, setting aside political differences for the State’s good.”

The monarch lauded Uzodimma’s ability to foster cohesion and national unity, praying for continued progress in Imo State and Nigeria, and blessing the Governor with strength and wisdom to sustain his efforts.

He said: “We have northern governors here; we have southern governors here and they are all with you. One thing you have done that has pleased our hearts so much is the way you have unified everybody in the State. All the past governors are seated with you today, despite different political aspirations, class, and interests.

“You put that aside in the name of Imo State and you unified everybody. We pray for Imo State and Nigeria, that our country would continue to prosper in leaps and bounds.”

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, congratulated the government and people of Imo State on their golden jubilee, describing Governor Uzodimma as a “model of effective leadership and service delivery.”

He said Uzodimma has become a reference point among Governors for commitment to the people and progressive governance

Oyebanji noted that Imo’s 50-year journey has been impactful, with its sons and daughters contributing significantly to national development.

He particularly commended the Orashi Power Project, describing electricity as a major development challenge for States. According to him, “improved power supply will boost productivity, create jobs, and ensure a more prosperous future for Imo State.”

The high points of the event were the presentation of symbolic cheques of N20 million, N10 million and N5 million respectively to the winner and runners up of the Imo @ 50 quiz Competition; the conferment of awards of Golden Star Governor of Imo State (GSGI) on the first civilian Governor of old Imo State, late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Governor Uzodimma.

The Grand Service Star of Imo State (GSSI) went to former Governors and some distinguished Imo sons and daughters. Former Governors Emeka Ihedioha and Ikedi Ohakim were present to receive their awards. Other awards were Distinguished Star of Imo State (DSI), Art and Culture Star of Imo State (ACSI), Star of Innovation Award (SIA) and Star of Youth Leadership (SYL).

Clearly, as Imo marks its first 50 years, the next fifty years represent both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge lies in translating vision into policy, policy into institutions, and institutions into measurable outcomes. The opportunity lies in leveraging the State’s youthful population, educational heritage, and diaspora networks to build a future that surpasses its past.

The golden jubilee, therefore, is not merely a celebration of history but a launch-pad for destiny. In articulating a centenary vision anchored on knowledge, technology, infrastructure, and transformative leadership, Governor Uzodimma has set a strategic compass for the State’s journey to 2076. The task ahead is collective for government, private sector and citizens to align behind this vision and ensure that, when Imo marks its centenary, it stands not only as a survivor of history but as a model of what deliberate, forward-looking governance can achieve in Africa.